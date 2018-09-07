Obama: The biggest threat to our democracy isn't Trump. It's indifference.

President Barack Obama, calling on Americans to stop looking for reasons not vote and instead look for hard-working people with "America's best interest at heart," told students it was indifference that was the greatest threat to our democracy, and not the current president.

"The antidote to a government controlled by a powerful few, a government that divides is a government by the organized, energized, inclusive many. That's what this moment's about," he said.

Obama continued: "That has to be the answer. You cannot sit back and wait for a savior. You can't opt out because you don't feel sufficiently inspired by this or that particular candidate. This is not a rock concert. This is not Coachella. We don't need a messiah. All we need are decent, honest, hard-working people who are accountable and who have America's best interests at heart."