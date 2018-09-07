Obama gives 'State of our Democracy' speechBy Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Obama: The biggest threat to our democracy isn't Trump. It's indifference.
President Barack Obama, calling on Americans to stop looking for reasons not vote and instead look for hard-working people with "America's best interest at heart," told students it was indifference that was the greatest threat to our democracy, and not the current president.
"The antidote to a government controlled by a powerful few, a government that divides is a government by the organized, energized, inclusive many. That's what this moment's about," he said.
Obama continued: "That has to be the answer. You cannot sit back and wait for a savior. You can't opt out because you don't feel sufficiently inspired by this or that particular candidate. This is not a rock concert. This is not Coachella. We don't need a messiah. All we need are decent, honest, hard-working people who are accountable and who have America's best interests at heart."
Because in the end, the threat to our democracy doesn't just come from Donald Trump or the current batch of Republicans in congress or the Koch brothers and their lobbyists or too much compromise from Democrats or Russian hacking. The biggest threat to our democracy is indifference. The biggest threat to our democracy is cynicism. Cynicism led too many people to turn away from politics and stay home on election day.
Obama blasts congressional Republicans for "abdicating your responsibilities" over Trump
Speaking of ways to make democracy work, President Obama said Americans have to be open to each others' differing opinions, but that doesn't mean abandoning our principles or "maintaining some phony version of civility."
"That seems to be, by the way, the definition of civility offered by too many congressional Republicans right now," he said, hammering them for staying polite while they get what they want, then clicking their tongues and issuing "vague statements of disappointment" when President Trump "does something outrageous," but failing to do anything about it.
"That's not civility. That's abdicating your responsibilities," he said.
Obama blasts Trump over Charlottesville: How hard can it be to say "Nazis are bad?"
President Barack Obama rebuked President Trump's policies and urged Americans to take a stand against bullies, blasting Trump's attacks on the press, the FBI, Department of Justice and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
The President's attacks on these institutions, Obama said, shouldn't be partisan issues. "We are Americans. We're supposed to stand up to bullies. Not follow them," he said.
Obama then took a jab at Trump's response to the Charlottesville violence:
"We're supposed to stand up to discrimination, and we're sure as heck supposed to stand up clearly and unequivocally to Nazi sympathizers. How hard can that be, saying that Nazis are bad?"
Obama on the strong economy: "Let's just remember when this recovery started"
President Obama sought to remind Republicans just who started the economic recovery that's led to strong numbers like this morning's jobs report.
"By the time I left office, household income was near its all-time high, and the uninsured rate hit an all-time low, poverty rates were falling," Obama said. "I mention this just so when you hear how great the economy is doing right now, let's just remember when this recovery started."
He continued, "When you hear about this economic miracle that's been going on, when the job numbers come out, monthly job numbers, and suddenly Republicans are saying it's a miracle, I have to kind of remind them, actually, those job numbers are the same as they were in 2015 and 2016."
Obama on resistance inside Trump's White House: "That's not how our democracy's supposed to work"
President Obama slammed the idea that there were Trump administration staffers working actively to undermine President Trump and stop him from following some of his work instincts, a theme of Bob Woodward's book as well as the anonymous op-ed that ran in the New York Times.
"The claim that everything will turn out okay because there are people inside the White House who secretly aren't following the President's orders, that is not a check," Obama said. "I'm being serious here. That's not how our democracy's supposed to work. These people aren't elected. They're not accountable."
He added, "They're not doing us a service by actively promoting 90% of the crazy stuff that's coming out of this white house, and then saying, 'Don't worry, we're preventing the other 10%.' That's not how things are supposed to work. This is not normal. These are extraordinary times. And they're dangerous times."
Watch:
Obama blasts state of Republican Party: "What happened?"
President Barack Obama, speaking at the University of Illinois, sharply criticized the state of the Republican Party and said it had become radical, not conservative.
"But over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said.
Over the past few years, the party, he said, has embraced conspiracy theories like the legitimacy of his birth certificate, attacked voting rights and rejected climate change.
He continued: "It's a vision that says the protection of our power and those who back us is all that matters even when it hurts the country. It's a vision that says the few who can afford high-price lobbyists and unlimited campaign contributions set the agenda, and over the past two years, this vision is now nearing its logical conclusion."
"What happened to the Republican party?" Obama asked.
Obama calls Trump a "symptom, not the cause," of people fearful of change
President Obama said fear of progress in American democracy didn't start with President Trump.
Trump, he said, is "just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years."
"It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," Obama said.
"Each time we've gotten closer to those ideals, somebody somewhere has pushed back. The status quo pushes back. Sometimes the backlash comes from people who are genuinely, if wrongly, fearful of change. More often it's manufactured by the powerful and the privileged who want to keep us divided and keep us angry and keep us cynical because it helps them maintain the status quo and keep their power and keep their privilege. And you happen to be coming of age during one of those moments. It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause. He's just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years, a fear and anger that's rooted in our past but it's also born out of the enormous upheavals that have taken place in your brief lifetimes."
Obama tells students they need to vote in fall election: "Our democracy depends on it"
President Obama told students assembled at the University of Chicago that "this is one of those pivotal moments when every one of us, as citizens of the United States, need to determine just who it is that we are. Just what it is that we stand for."
He said the next election would be the most important in a longtime, and they needed to vote because "our democracy depends on it."
"The stakes really are higher. The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire," he said, citing "a glance at recent headlines" as providing proof that "this moment really is different."
Watch:
Why Obama says he has been silent
President Barack Obama, speaking to college students, explained why he had remained silent after leaving the White House.
For Obama, it was partly about connecting and catching up with family, but he also said he was trying to make room for "new voices and new ideas."
"The truth is, after eight years in the White House, I needed to spend some time one on one with Michelle if I wanted to stay married," he said. "And she says hello, by the way. I also wanted to spend some quality time with my daughters, who were suddenly young women on their way out the door."
In a lighthearted moment that drew laughter from the crowd, Obama pleaded with the students to call their parents.
"And I should add, by the way, now that I have a daughter in college, I can tell all the students here, your parents suffer. They cry privately. It is brutal. So please call. Send a text," he said.
Obama then added, "Truth was, I was also intent on following a wise American tradition of ex-presidents gracefully exiting the political stage and making room for new voices and new ideas. We have our first president, George Washington, to thank for setting that example."