Obama gives 'State of our Democracy' speechBy Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Obama blasts state of Republican Party: "What happened?"
President Barack Obama, speaking at the University of Illinois, sharply criticized the state of the Republican Party and said it had become radical, not conservative.
"But over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said.
Over the past few years, the party, he said, has embraced conspiracy theories like the legitimacy of his birth certificate, attacked voting rights and rejected climate change.
He continued: "It's a vision that says the protection of our power and those who back us is all that matters even when it hurts the country. It's a vision that says the few who can afford high-price lobbyists and unlimited campaign contributions set the agenda, and over the past two years, this vision is now nearing its logical conclusion."
"What happened to the Republican party?" Obama asked.
Obama calls Trump a "symptom, not the cause," of people fearful of change
President Obama said fear of progress in American democracy didn't start with President Trump.
Trump, he said, is "just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years."
"It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," Obama said.
"Each time we've gotten closer to those ideals, somebody somewhere has pushed back. The status quo pushes back. Sometimes the backlash comes from people who are genuinely, if wrongly, fearful of change. More often it's manufactured by the powerful and the privileged who want to keep us divided and keep us angry and keep us cynical because it helps them maintain the status quo and keep their power and keep their privilege. And you happen to be coming of age during one of those moments. It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause. He's just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years, a fear and anger that's rooted in our past but it's also born out of the enormous upheavals that have taken place in your brief lifetimes."
Obama tells students they need to vote in fall election: "Our democracy depends on it"
President Obama told students assembled at the University of Chicago that "this is one of those pivotal moments when every one of us, as citizens of the United States, need to determine just who it is that we are. Just what it is that we stand for."
He said the next election would be the most important in a longtime, and they needed to vote because "our democracy depends on it."
"The stakes really are higher. The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire," he said, citing "a glance at recent headlines" as providing proof that "this moment really is different."
Why Obama says he has been silent
President Barack Obama, speaking to college students, explained why he had remained silent after leaving the White House.
For Obama, it was partly about connecting and catching up with family, but he also said he was trying to make room for "new voices and new ideas."
"The truth is, after eight years in the White House, I needed to spend some time one on one with Michelle if I wanted to stay married," he said. "And she says hello, by the way. I also wanted to spend some quality time with my daughters, who were suddenly young women on their way out the door."
In a lighthearted moment that drew laughter from the crowd, Obama pleaded with the students to call their parents.
"And I should add, by the way, now that I have a daughter in college, I can tell all the students here, your parents suffer. They cry privately. It is brutal. So please call. Send a text," he said.
Obama then added, "Truth was, I was also intent on following a wise American tradition of ex-presidents gracefully exiting the political stage and making room for new voices and new ideas. We have our first president, George Washington, to thank for setting that example."
Obama takes the stage and says, "It's good to be home"
President Barack Obama took the stage at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign campus, on Friday, telling the crowd of students, "It is good to be home," and noting he had "a bunch of good friends here today."
You can watch the speech live in the player above. It's expected to last 45 minutes or so.
(Note: We initially wrote Obama was speaking at the University of Chicago. We've updated the post.)
Obama was editing his speech on the plane
From CNN’s Dan Merica
President Barack Obama was editing his first public speech of the 2018 midterms on the plane, an aide to the former president tells CNN, scribbling notes and crossing out lines on a printed copy.
The auditorium is filled here in Illinois with a mix of students and Illinois politicos, including Sen. Dick Durbin and Illinois Democratic gubernatorial nominee JB Pritzker.
Obama returns to political spotlight with Illinois speech previewing midterms
From CNN's Dan Merica
President Barack Obama will step back into the political fray Friday, delivering a speech that will preview his 2018 midterm election message and provide his most pointed rebuke to date of President Donald Trump.
One theme of Obama's speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will be how the history of the United States has always been progress and "backlash to progress," and the former President will argue the country is currently in one of those backlash moments.
"We're in one of those moments of backlash. And we didn't get here overnight," an Obama aide said.
"People in power want us to believe that the rest of us are powerless to solve our problems through democracy. And when people stop showing up, like in 2010 and 2014 where fewer people voted, a vacuum forms, and a politics of fear and resentment fills that void."
Obama and Trump have not talked since the inauguration, a source tells CNN.
The speech comes ahead of Obama's first campaign events of the midterms: a rally for a handful of Democratic congressional candidates in California on Saturday and an event for Richard Cordray, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Ohio, next Thursday.