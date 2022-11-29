Undermining democracy will not be tolerated, FBI director says after Oath Keepers verdict

Edward Tarpley and James Lee Bright, attorneys for Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, speak to the press outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse Tuesday, November 29. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Lawyers for the defendants said they were disappointed in the verdict but believed their clients had received a fair trial.

“I do believe that they gave us a fair trial,” James Lee Bright, an attorney for Stewart Rhodes, told reporters outside the courthouse. Bright added, however, that he believed the verdict “could have been substantially different” if the trial had been moved outside of Washington, DC.

“The government did a good job, they took us to task,” Bright said, adding that he has “absolute respect” for the Justice Department prosecutors and Judge Amit Mehta, who presided.

“It goes without question we are disappointed,” Bright said, adding that Rhodes’ defense team plans to appeal his conviction on the seditious conspiracy charge.

Kenneth Harrelson's attorney, Bradford Geyer, also said he would be appealing the verdict. Harrelson was acquitted of the seditious conspiracy charge but found guilty on several other charges.

“He’s a good man,” Geyer said, adding that his client was in the Capitol for 17 minutes and he didn’t intend to obstruct Congress.

“He didn’t have any of that in his head,” Geyer said. “A lot of this was about scary words.”

Jonathan Crisp, the attorney for Jessica Watkins, said his client was grateful the jury also found her not guilty of seditious conspiracy.

“I understand the jury’s decision,” Crisp told CNN. “It’s just unfortunate that I wasn’t able to convince them” that Watkins’ intention was not to obstruct.

Thomas Caldwell’s attorney, David Fischer, told reporters that the verdict was a “major victory” for his client and a significant blow to the Justice Department.

“It obviously was a major victory for Mr. Caldwell,” Fischer said. “He was acquitted of seditious conspiracy and three other major conspiracy counts. And it was just as obviously a major defeat for the Department of Justice.”

Some context: All five defendants were convicted of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a 20-year maximum sentence.