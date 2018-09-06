Fallout after anonymous Times op-ed blasts TrumpBy Brian Ries, CNN
Kellyanne Conway: There are "thousands" of people who could have wrote the op-ed
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News's Laura Ingraham that the suspected writer isn't limited to just the White House based on their title alone.
"It's not clear to us in any way that it was someone in the White House," she said. "It says, 'senior administration official,' that could be many people. There are thousands of political appointees and hundreds of folks that would qualify for that title alone," she said of the unnamed senior Trump administration official.
Rudy Giuliani: Unelected op-ed writer is a "very dangerous person"
The President's lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, responded to a random Twitter user speculating on the identity of the op-ed writer.
"If it could be anyone at such a high level he probably has top security clearances and a history of leaking," Giuliani said.
"He’s been elected to nothing, but at anytime he could substitute his judgment for our elected politically accountable President. Very dangerous person."
See it:
The story behind the New York Times' anonymous op-ed blasting Trump
From CNN's Brian Stelter
Several days ago a senior official in the Trump administration used an intermediary to contact New York Times op-ed page editor Jim Dao.
Through the go-between, the senior official expressed interest in writing an explosive piece for the paper, describing a "resistance" to President Trump within the government that works overtime to protect the United States from the president's worst impulses.
The result, published on the New York Times' website on Wednesday, prompted speculation all across Washington about who the official is.
Dao, of course, isn't saying. In a telephone interview, he was careful not to share any identifying details, even the person's gender.
"The person contacted me through an intermediary," he said. Dao said it happened "several days ago," declining to be more specific.
But how to identify the author: Later, there was a discussion within the Times about protecting the person by granting them anonymity. The agreed-upon description was "senior official in the Trump administration."
Many officials within the administration can be considered "senior," even if they do not work in the West Wing or interact directly with Trump.
Dao declined to characterize just how "senior" the whistleblower is.
"We were simply trying to abide by the standard that the Times in general would use when referring to someone who's not named," he said.
Mike Pompeo on the NYT op-ed: "It's not mine"
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking at the at US Embassy in New Delhi, said he wasn't the writer of the op-ed and attacked the New York Times for publishing it.
"It shouldn't surprise anyone that the New York Times, a liberal newspaper that has attacked this administration relentlessly chose to print such a piece, and if that piece is true, if it is accurate, and if it is actually, like they described, a senior administration official, they should not well have chosen to take a disgruntled, deceptive, bad actor's word for anything and put it in their newspaper."
He added that the writer should simply have resigned instead of choosing to stay and "undermine what President Trump and this administration are trying to do."
He added, "I have to tell you, I find the media's efforts in this regard, to undermine this administration, incredibly disturbing. And I'll answer your other question directly, cause I know someone will say, 'Gosh, he didn't answer the question: It's not mine."
Mike Pence’s office denies he wrote op-ed
Vice President Mike Pence's communications director tweets the VP "puts his name on his op-eds" and, like the White House, called it "gutless."
13 people who might be the author of The New York Times op-ed
The piece is remarkable. Identified only as a "senior official in the Trump administration," the piece lays out how the author -- as well as other colleagues within the administration -- are waging a semi-open campaign to keep the President from doing too much damage to the nation.
What we know: The guessing game of who wrote the op-ed will dominate official Washington circles for the foreseeable future. And everyone who fits the description of a "senior Trump administration official" will have to answer as to whether it was them.
From Don McGahn to Mike Pence, CNN's Chris Cillizza tracks 13 people who might be the author, based on what we know about the various factions, likes, dislikes, motivations and ambitions within the Trump administration.
Trump blasts anonymous op-ed writer and wonders if they committed treason
Trump quickly lashed out on Wednesday, dismissing the op-ed as "really a disgrace" and "gutless" and assailing the author and The New York Times for publishing the anonymous opinion piece.
"We have somebody in what I call the failing New York Times that's talking about he's part of the resistance inside the Trump administration," Trump said. "This is what we have to deal with. And you know the dishonest media ... But it's really a disgrace."
He then pivoted to his accomplishments, claiming that "nobody has done what this administration has done in terms of getting things passed and getting things through."
He tweeted, simply, "TREASON?" then questioned if "the so-called 'Senior Administration Official" really exists.
"If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!" he said.
Anonymous senior Trump official blasts the President in NYT op-ed
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Kate Sullivan
An unnamed senior Trump administration official assailed President Donald Trump's "amorality" and reckless decision-making in a New York Times op-ed published Wednesday and said he or she is part of a "resistance" working to thwart Trump's worst impulses.
"The dilemma -- which (Trump) does not fully grasp -- is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations," the Times piece reads. "I would know. I am one of them."
The Times said disclosing the name of the official, who is known to the publication, would jeopardize the official's job, and that publishing the piece anonymously was the only way to deliver an important perspective to readers. Major newspapers almost never publish unnamed op-ed pieces. At The New York Times, it is very rare, but not entirely unprecedented.
The op-ed came on the heels of reports based on a damning book about Trump's presidency by veteran journalist Bob Woodward and amplified the sense that top advisers to the President have serious concerns about his conduct in office and leadership abilities. And it is likely to compound Trump's sense of paranoia that he is surrounded by advisers who may be duplicitous and untrustworthy.
Listen as CNN's Kate Bolduan reads the entire thing: