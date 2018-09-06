Several days ago a senior official in the Trump administration used an intermediary to contact New York Times op-ed page editor Jim Dao.

Through the go-between, the senior official expressed interest in writing an explosive piece for the paper, describing a "resistance" to President Trump within the government that works overtime to protect the United States from the president's worst impulses.

The result, published on the New York Times' website on Wednesday, prompted speculation all across Washington about who the official is.

Dao, of course, isn't saying. In a telephone interview, he was careful not to share any identifying details, even the person's gender.

"The person contacted me through an intermediary," he said. Dao said it happened "several days ago," declining to be more specific.

But how to identify the author: Later, there was a discussion within the Times about protecting the person by granting them anonymity. The agreed-upon description was "senior official in the Trump administration."

Many officials within the administration can be considered "senior," even if they do not work in the West Wing or interact directly with Trump.

Dao declined to characterize just how "senior" the whistleblower is.

"We were simply trying to abide by the standard that the Times in general would use when referring to someone who's not named," he said.