Here's what some of the leading candidates are saying:
Eric Adams:
Adams wrote on Twitter thanking everyone who "poured their hearts and souls into this race."
Maya Wiley:
Wiley simply tweeted, "I love you, New York." She also reminded anyone who is in line at 9 p.m. to stay in line and have their vote counted.
Kathryn Garcia:
Garcia honored those New Yorkers who died from Covid-19. "We can memorialize their lives in a real, tangible way," she tweeted. The candidate said that if elected as mayor, "one of the first things I’ll do is make sure we are taking care of our families and kids affected by COVID."
Dianne Morales:
Morales said her campaign "has defied expectations at every turn."
Scott Stringer:
Stringer tweeted a photo with his wife and thanked her "for being our rock throughout this journey."
NYC polls close in nomination fight for mayor. Here's why it may take weeks before a winner is called.
The contest for the Democratic mayoral nomination, which will almost certainly determine outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio's successor, features 13 candidates, but has in recent weeks appeared to come down to four favorites:
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a retired captain in the New York Police Department
Former 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang
Maya Wiley, a civil rights lawyer who served as counsel to de Blasio in his first term
Former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia
Two Republicans, meanwhile, are vying for their party's nomination: Fernando Mateo, a businessman, and Curtis Sliwa, a political activist and radio show host.
Up and down the ballot, in races for mayor, comptroller, five borough presidencies, dozens of open city council seats and district attorney jobs in Manhattan and Brooklyn, New Yorkers are poised to send a signal that resonates beyond the city limits — to Democrats across the country looking to its broad and diverse electorate for a glimpse into the future of the party.
Why a winner won't be called tonight: The implementation of ranked-choice voting means that the one certainty on primary day is that New Yorkers will have to wait — for weeks — before most of the biggest races are decided.
At some point tonight now that the polls have closed, the city's Board of Elections will release the first-choice numbers from early and in-person voting. But that will only provide a narrow view of the results.
New York City mayor says his successor "will have their hands full" with the Covid-19 recovery
Current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the next mayor "will have their hands full with the recovery" from the Covid-19 pandemic when they succeed him in office.
De Blasio was asked by CNN's Erin Burnett why he declined to endorse a candidate in the race. He said that "it just didn't make sense to me in the end" to endorse but whoever wins he plans to work with on a "seamless transition."
"I'm going to have to work with whoever is the winner on a really strong transition. This passing of the baton is not like normal elections. This is in the middle of the pandemic and the recovery. This has to be a seamless transition so I decided it was best to stay back, keep my views to myself and I'm ready to work with whoever wins. New York City is coming back strong. It amazing to see the energy out there and amount of economic activity but this next mayor will have their hands full with the recovery for sure."
Key storylines to watch as NYC enters final hours of voting
From CNN's Greg Krieg in New York City
The polls for New York City's primary election close in just about two hours at 9 p.m. ET.
We expect to learn some results tonight. But we won't know the final outcome of races using the ranked-choice voting, including the highly contested 13-person Democratic primary in the mayor's race.
Under the new ranked-choice system, voters are being given the option to rank five candidates. Once the ballots are in, the candidate with the lowest number of votes will be removed from the running and their voters' second choices reapportioned. The first candidate to cross the 50% threshold wins.
Here are some of the major storylines to watch ahead of the polls closing:
Expecting to learn who won the ranked-choice races on Tuesday night? Don't. The implementation of ranked-choice voting means that the one certainty on primary day is that New Yorkers will have to wait —for weeks — before most of the biggest races are decided. At some point after the polls close on Tuesday night, the city's Board of Elections will release the first-choice numbers from early and in-person voting. But that will only provide a narrow view of the results. Absentee ballots will not be counted until July 6 and the ranked-choice process doesn't kick off until June 29.
Does the Andrew Yang-Kathryn Garcia alliance hurt Eric Adams? Adams and Yang have waged the most fierce, personal campaign-within-a-campaign of the primary. Adams led the charge of criticism after Yang revealed, early in the running, that he spent some of the worst of the pandemic in a second home outside the city, in upstate Ulster County. That dynamic blew up over the weekend, when Yang and Garcia began to campaign together, with Yang encouraging his supporters to rank Garcia second. Surrogates for Adams charged that the alliance was forged out of a desire to keep a Black or Latino candidate out of City Hall. Though Adams has been less explicit himself in making the allegation, his campaign bundled remarks to that effect from prominent supporters and blasted them out to reporters.
Can progressives deliver for Maya Wiley? It took longer than she might have hoped, but leading progressive lawmakers and organizations ultimately coalesced around the civil rights lawyer in the final weeks of the campaign. Wiley goes into primary day with endorsements from New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, state Sens. Alessandra Biaggi and Julia Salazar, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, among others, along with the Working Families Party and a long list of grassroots progressive activist groups. National liberal leaders like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, who campaigned with Wiley last week, are also onboard. The question now: Did it all come together too late in the game?
Running to take on Trump Longtime Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who is on his way out of the office, is expected to leave quite a job to his successor: prosecuting a case against either former President Donald Trump, the Trump Organization or its executives. No decision has been made yet, but if Vance goes ahead, it will likely fall to the winner of Tuesday's primary to follow through. The leading candidates have mostly made clear that they would relish the opportunity.
The activist left makes a downballot charge While victory for Wiley would represent a stunning comeback story, the story is much different down the ballot. Thanks to a new term-limits law coming into effect this year, there are more than 30 open seats — out of 51 in all —to be filled on the City Council. The activist left, led by the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, steered clear of the mayoral primary, in part because none of the candidates energized its members and, perhaps more importantly, it saw an unusual opportunity to gain influence — while expending fewer resources — in shaping the city's legislative body.
AOC dings mayoral candidate Eric Adams as rain dampens Primary Day
From CNN's Greg Krieg in New York City
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez provided one final mini-splash today during a radio interview on Hot 97 when she revealed that candidate Scott Stringer was her second pick in the ranked-choice mayoral primary.
Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Maya Wiley, her first choice, earlier this month after initially indicating she might sit out the race altogether.
The congresswoman had harsh words, though, for candidate Eric Adams, who has been critical of the new-to-New York voting system and whose campaign surrogates described the late alliance between candidates Andrew Yang and Kathryn Garcia as a move to suppress the Black and Latino vote.
Asked on Monday whether he would accept the outcome of the election, Adams gave a response that apparently caught Ocasio-Cortez’s attention.
“Yes,” Adams said at the time. “I assure voters that no one is gonna steal the election from me.”
Ocasio-Cortez repeated back the quote during her radio interview, describing it as “very Trumpian.”
Adams has, on other occasions, offered clearer indications he would respect the outcome.
Whatever that is, ultimately, New Yorkers will likely have to wait until after the July 4 holiday — at the earliest — to find out. Tonight’s results will only include the first place choices from early and primary day in-person voting. The ranked-choice culling process won’t begin for another week, as absentee ballots continue to trickle in.
On the ground, in the final hours of this very long campaign, which includes races for comptroller, borough presidencies, district attorney jobs and dozens of open city council seats, there is at least one thing no candidate for any office would contest: the weather has been suboptimal. It began raining early this afternoon and hasn’t let up since.
And while the downpour hasn’t dampened the candidates’ enthusiasm — Yang has been spotted cutting an especially exuberant figure across town — there is a chance it could turn off some late-deciding voters.
What we do know, so far, is that at least 191,197 voters cast ballots during nine days of early voting, according to the city’s Board of Elections. About 30,000 more than that requested absentee ballots, most of which have not yet been returned.
When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight)
From CNN's Adam Levy and Ethan Cohen
For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election.
Here's a quick breakdown of when we expect to see results:
What will we see on Election Night: Currently, the New York City Board of Elections will release the first choices of early and in-person votes on Election Night. This will not include any absentee votes or information on other choices made in ranked-choice contests.
What kind of updates do we expect: We expect the board to release the results of all the ranked-choice voting rounds each time they run the calculation. Beware that even though the results released by the board could show what looks like a final round “winner” of the ranked-choice process, there may still be additional ballots to count.
When will we know the winners: We do not have an exact date yet. Assuming it’s needed, the city’s election board plans to run the ranked-choice tabulation process once a week starting June 29 (a week after the election).
When are they counting absentee ballots: Absentee ballots will not be included in the June 29 tabulation because New York's elections law doesn’t allow them to be opened until June 28 to give officials time to ensure there are no duplicate votes. They'll begin to be included in the board's tabulation on July 6. Each succeeding tabulation will include absentee ballots that have been validated since the previous run. That will continue until all valid ballots have been included.
NYC voter tells CNN preparation is key to ranking candidates in new voting method
CNN's Athena Jones met some New York voters at a polling site on the Upper West Side of Manhattan earlier this afternoon who let her know how they're liking using ranked-choice voting for the first time.
New York City is the largest jurisdiction using this method. To calculate the winner, the first-choice votes of each ballot are counted. If no one receives a majority of the vote (which is unlikely in such a large field), the candidate with the least support is eliminated from contention, and votes for that candidate are redistributed to whomever the voter marked as their second choice.
That process continues until a winner is determined.
Voter Andrew Yelder told CNN, "It was easy," adding, "I'm a big fan of rank-choice voting."
Asked if she found it confusing, voter Becky Curtis said, "I don't think it was confusing."
"It did give me the chance to vote for a lot of women," she said.
"You had to come prepared knowing what rank you had or you'd be there all day," a voter named Anne told CNN. "But once you have a list with you, it's not hard."
Jones reported that four names have risen to the top of the mayoral race in recent polling: Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a retired captain in the New York Police Department; former 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang; Maya Wiley, a civil rights lawyer who served as counsel to de Blasio in his first term; and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia.
Remember: The board of elections does expect to be able to release the first choices of in-person and early votes tonight.
"That could give us some sense of whether any one of these candidates may have opened up a bit of a wide lead," Jones noted.
New York voters say that they are pleased with the ranked-choice voting system
New Yorkers are heading to the polls today to cast their ballot in the primary elections for the next NYC mayor and other elected officials. For the first time, the city is using ranked-choice voting, which will give voters an opportunity to pick their top five preferences out of the field of candidates in some races including the mayoral primaries.
CNN's Polo Sandoval is at a polling place in Brooklyn where he talked to some voters that seem pleased with the new voting system.
Voter Eric Baker told Sandoval that the ranked-choice system is "pretty straightforward."
"You do your research, it makes sense," Baker said.
Voter B Stone said, " I think it's better than an all-or-nothing candidate."
Stone continued: "I think it gives more progressive candidates a chance to win," adding, "I wish there had been a stronger slate of progressive candidates in this election, but for now we're at least getting the chance to do it a different way."
Remember: The ranked-choice system will mean that we don't get instant results when polls close later today. The board of elections in New York has told CNN that it might take until July to know the final results.
Voter Catelin Stone said, "I'm okay with waiting."
"I don't need instant gratification on a mayor. I almost rather it be vetted and done properly than get the answer tonight."
Tensions run high among some Democratic mayoral candidates
From CNN's Greg Krieg in New York City
The contest for the Democratic mayoral nomination, which will almost certainly determine outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio's successor, features 13 candidates, but has in recent weeks appeared to come down to four favorites.
Those candidates are: Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a retired captain in the New York Police Department; former 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang; Maya Wiley, a civil rights lawyer who served as counsel to de Blasio in his first term; and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia.
Although the winner may not be determined for weeks due to ranked-choice voting, tensions have run high among some of these front-runners:
Back and forth criticism: Adams and Yang have exchanged fierce criticism throughout their campaigns. Adams first criticized Yang after he revealed he spent much of the pandemic in a second home outside of the city. Later, Yang questioned Adams over whether the Brooklyn Borough president actually lived in the borough he runs. Both controversies underscore the importance of loyalty in a pandemic-leveled city throughout this race.
Eleventh hour alliance: In a surprising move, Garcia and Yang campaigned together over the weekend and on Monday. Although Yang called on his supporters to rank Garcia second when voting, Garcia has not backed him in return. Nevertheless, the dynamic applies some pressure to Adams’ campaign.
Doubling back: Some supporters of Adams claim the alliance between Yang and Garcia is an attempt to keep a Black or Latino candidate out of City Hall. On Monday morning, Adams appeared on CNN’s New Day, where he denied the alliance was racially motivated – but Adams soon retraced his steps. "I can say this, that African-Americans are very clear on voter suppression," Adams said. "We know about a poll tax, we know about the fight that we've had historically."
Sharp statements: Later that morning, Wiley, who is also Black, released a statement regarding Adams’ comments. "At a time when this country is seeing real voter suppression laws being enacted, using racism charges to undermine confidence in Ranked Choice Voting is cynical, self-interested and dangerous," Wiley said. Wiley ultimately argued that Yang’s campaigning with Garcia "is not racist and we should not be using this term so loosely against other candidates at the end of a long campaign when New Yorkers are all coming together to make important choices about our collective future.”