Unlike past elections, Big Apple voters will pick their party nominees for mayor on June 22 using ranked-choice voting, and it could take weeks to determine the winners.

This will be the first time voters will be able to rank their top five choices in order of preference for mayor, public advocate, comptroller, borough president and city council instead of selecting just one candidate for each spot.

The stakes are high. Thirteen candidates are running for the Democratic nomination for mayor, with the winner heavily favored in November's general election. (Two Republicans are vying for their party's nomination.)

Supporters of ranked-choice voting argue this allows voters to have more say over who is actually elected, while avoiding expensive and time-consuming runoff elections.

To calculate the winner, the first-choice votes of each ballot are counted. If no one receives a majority of the vote (which is unlikely in such a large field), the candidate with the least support is eliminated from contention, and votes for that candidate are redistributed to whomever the voter marked as their second choice. That process continues until a winner is determined.

Officials with the New York City Board of Elections announced earlier this month that they will release the first choices of early and in-person votes on Election Night but won't start the ranked-choice tabulation process for another week.

Absentee ballots won't be included then because of New York's elections law which don't allow them to be opened until June 28 to give officials time to ensure there are no duplicate votes. Starting July 6, the board will run the ranked-choice count weekly, including absentee ballots that have been validated since the prior round.

