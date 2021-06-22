Two Republicans are running in the New York City mayoral primaries today, according to the New York City Board of Elections.
Here's who will be on the primary ballots for the ranked-choice vote:
- Fernando Mateo: A Dominican American immigrant and entrepreneur, Mateo started a carpet company that later turned into a contracting firm. He also founded a trade school and training program on Rikers Island for nonviolent, first-time incarcerated people. Mateo says he's running in part to reduce crime and to combat bureaucracy and high taxes. As a city activist, Mateo served as president of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers and advocates for bodega owners, most recently as founder of the United Bodegas of America. Though he has supported both Democratic and Republican politicians in the past, Mateo during a recent debate parroted former President Donald Trump's 2020 election lies.
- Curtis Sliwa: The political activist and radio show host has long been a controversial, outspoken critic of crime in New York City and has focused much of his campaign on its recent spike. Sliwa, who founded the Guardian Angels, a group of volunteers who patrol subways in New York City and across the country, says he wants to "refund the police" and his platform includes a tax plan that would lower property taxes. Sliwa also believes in the need for vocational programs in New York City high school