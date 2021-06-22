When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight)

For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election.
Here's a quick breakdown of when we expect to see results:
- What will we see on Election Night: Currently, the New York City Board of Elections will release the first choices of early and in-person votes on Election Night. This will not include any absentee votes or information on other choices made in ranked-choice contests.
- What kind of updates do we expect: We expect the board to release the results of all the ranked-choice voting rounds each time they run the calculation. Beware that even though the results released by the board could show what looks like a final round “winner” of the ranked-choice process, there may still be additional ballots to count.
- When will we know the winners: We do not have an exact date yet. Assuming it’s needed, the city’s election board plans to run the ranked-choice tabulation process once a week starting June 29 (a week after the election).
- When are they counting absentee ballots: Absentee ballots will not be included in the June 29 tabulation because New York's elections law doesn’t allow them to be opened until June 28 to give officials time to ensure there are no duplicate votes. They'll begin to be included in the board's tabulation on July 6. Each succeeding tabulation will include absentee ballots that have been validated since the previous run. That will continue until all valid ballots have been included.