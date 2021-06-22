Follow CNN Politics
The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 11:55 a.m. ET, June 22, 2021
27 min ago

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight)

From CNN's Adam Levy and Ethan Cohen

A poll worker hangs up a voting sign during the Primary Election Day at P.S. 81 on June 22, 2021 in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election.

Here's a quick breakdown of when we expect to see results:

  • What will we see on Election Night: Currently, the New York City Board of Elections will release the first choices of early and in-person votes on Election Night. This will not include any absentee votes or information on other choices made in ranked-choice contests.
  • What kind of updates do we expect: We expect the board to release the results of all the ranked-choice voting rounds each time they run the calculation. Beware that even though the results released by the board could show what looks like a final round “winner” of the ranked-choice process, there may still be additional ballots to count.   
  • When will we know the winners: We do not have an exact date yet. Assuming it’s needed, the city’s election board plans to run the ranked-choice tabulation process once a week starting June 29 (a week after the election).
  • When are they counting absentee ballots: Absentee ballots will not be included in the June 29 tabulation because New York's elections law doesn’t allow them to be opened until June 28 to give officials time to ensure there are no duplicate votes. They'll begin to be included in the board's tabulation on July 6. Each succeeding tabulation will include absentee ballots that have been validated since the previous run. That will continue until all valid ballots have been included.
48 min ago

Here’s how some Democratic mayoral candidates are campaigning this morning 

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

Thirteen Democrats are running in the New York City mayoral primaries today. This is the first time voters will pick their nominees using ranked-choice voting, a process where voters rank their top five choices in order of preference instead of choosing just one candidate. This means it could be weeks before a winner is determined. 

Many of the nominees posted on social media this morning, urging residents to vote throughout the day. Polls opened at 6 a.m. ET and will close at 9 p.m. ET tonight. 

Here's a look at some of the candidates' tweets:

 Eric Adams:

Shaun Donovan:

Kathryn Garcia:

Maya Wiley: 

Andrew Yang: 

1 hr 11 min ago

These are the NYC races using ranked-choice voting

From CNN's Adam Levy and Ethan Cohen

People vote during the Primary Election Day at P.S. 81 on June 22, 2021 in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

For the first time, New York City voters will be using ranked-choice voting for some nominations (including mayor), a system where instead of selecting one candidate, voters rank their top five choices in order of preference.

Ranked-choice voting, as well as New York’s laws around absentee ballots, means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election.

So, which position in the primary will be using ranked-choice voting?

Voters will rank their top five choices in order of preference for:

  • Mayor
  • Public advocate
  • Comptroller
  • Borough presidents
  • City council members

Remember: Ranked-choice voting only applies to New York City elections and will not be used in the following contests (note – not all positions listed here are on the ballot this month): president, governor, US senator, surrogate, supreme court, judges, civil court judges, district attorney, congress, state senate, and state assembly.

1 hr 28 min ago

The art of an alliance: How some candidates are using strategy in ranked-choice voting

From CNN's Gregory Krieg

Democratic mayoral candidates Eric Adams and Andrew Yang have waged the most fierce, personal campaign-within-a-campaign of the primary. Adams led the charge of criticism after Yang revealed, early in the running, that he spent some of the worst of the pandemic in a second home outside the city, in upstate Ulster County.

So it was little surprise that Yang laid into Adams when a controversy over whether the Brooklyn Borough president actually lived in the borough he runs blew up late in the campaign. Adams tried to defuse the questions by offering the media guided tours of an apartment he owns in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, but the episode touched off a barrage of new reporting over Adams' real estate disclosures – or, in certain cases, a lack thereof.

It's hard to say whether the issue swayed any voters, but its brief capture underscored unresolved issues – about home and loyalty in a pandemic-leveled city – attached to the trauma of the past 15 months and, more narrowly, the bad blood between the two candidates.

That dynamic blew up over the weekend, when Yang and another democratic candidate, Kathryn Garcia, began to campaign together, with Yang encouraging his supporters to rank Garcia second. Surrogates for Adams charged that the alliance was forged out of a desire to keep a Black or Latino candidate out of City Hall. Though Adams has been less explicit himself in making the allegation, his campaign bundled remarks to that effect from prominent supporters and blasted them out to reporters.

In an appearance Monday morning on CNN's New Day, Adams first denied that he was suggesting the alliance was racially motivated before doubling back.

"I can say this, that African-Americans are very clear on voter suppression," Adams said, channeling his supporters' gripes. "We know about a poll tax, we know about the fight that we've had historically."

That comment appeared to draw in Wiley, who put out a sharp statement later in the morning.

"At a time when this country is seeing real voter suppression laws being enacted, using racism charges to undermine confidence in Ranked Choice Voting is cynical, self-interested and dangerous," said Wiley, who is also Black.

Wiley went on to criticize Yang over comments he made at a recent debate about the mentally ill, which many considered insensitive or offensive, but ultimately argued that his campaigning with Garcia "is not racist and we should not be using this term so loosely against other candidates at the end of a long campaign when New Yorkers are all coming together to make important choices about our collective future."

Garcia and Yang, who both dismissed the allegation as ridiculous, continued to appear together on the stump right up through the eve of the election.

1 hr 35 min ago

Who is leading the Democratic mayoral primary, according to some of the latest polls

Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten

New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams prepares to speak after voting during Primary Election Day at P.S. 81 on June 22, 2021 in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A new WNBC/Telemundo 47/Politico/Marist College poll finds Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams leading the New York City Democratic mayoral primary 24% to Kathryn Garcia's 17%, Maya Wiley's 15%, and Andrew Yang's 13%. All other candidates are in single-digits.

The same poll found that when ranked choice voting was applied that Adams defeated Garcia 56% to 44% in the final round.

Pretty much every other public poll puts Adams on top in voters' first choice, but other surveys show anything from a large Adams lead to a small Garcia advantage in the final round.

What's the point: With the primary today, the word "mess" is the only real way to describe the Democratic mayoral primary in the country's most populated and heavily Democratic city.

There are a lot of candidates (eight of whom qualified for the final debate), a new ranked choice system where voters get to rank up to five candidates if they want, and low turnout is likely.

Adams is the favorite, but the race remains within the margin of error. It does seem likely, however, that this election will be another 2021 election where Democratic primary voters will select a relatively moderate candidate.

When you look at the Marist poll, it becomes clear that Adams is recreating President Joe Biden's 2020 primary coalition to a large extent. In round one, he is winning among Black voters (with 43% and nobody else above 11%), while in fourth place among White voters (with just 12%). Adams is crushing voters ages 45 and older (with 29%), as he is tied for third with voters younger than 45 (with 14%).

Additionally, Adams is at 42% among conservative primary voters and 29% among moderates. He's at a mere 11% among very liberals. The candidate who seems to have the second best chance of winning at this point (Garcia) is more toward the ideological center. She does best (25%) among the candidates among the biggest bloc in the electorate, regular liberals.

Read more on the latest polling here.

2 hr 15 min ago

This is how many people voted early in the NYC primary elections

From CNN's Adam Levy and Ethan Cohen

Early voting stickers are seen at an early voting location on June 16, 2021 in the Upper West Side neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Early voting began June 12 and ran through June 20 in New York City.

As of Monday, the New York City Board of Elections reported 220,690 absentee ballots had been sent out and 82,682 had been returned.

At least 191,197 New Yorkers voted during the early voting period, according to the board.

2 hr 27 min ago

Here's how New York City's ranked-choice ballots will be counted

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Adam Levy

A person waits in line to vote during the Primary Election Day at P.S. 81 on June 22, 2021 in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Thirteen Democrats and two Republicans are running in the New York City mayoral primaries on June 22, according to the New York City Board of Elections. They're vying for the chance to lead the largest city in the US as it faces rising crime, recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and a range of other issues.

But because of the ranked-choice voting process – where voters rate their top five choices in order of preference instead of picking just one – there won't be a winner for at least a few weeks.

Here's how things will go after voters cast their ballot.

How the count will work

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the first-choice votes, tabulation will be conducted in rounds.

The candidate with fewest votes after the initial count is eliminated and all ballots for that candidate will be reallocated to the next highest-ranked candidate selected. That process will continue until two candidates are left, with the winner determined by who has the most votes in that final round.

What the results will look like

In previous elections, a simple list of candidates with vote totals for each would be shown. Ranked-choice elections results are displayed in a grid. Each column represents a round of the ranked-choice voting process. The candidates marked in red received the fewest votes and is therefore eliminated. Those votes are redistributed to whomever those voters ranked next on their ballot. That's why remaining candidates can gain votes each round. When there are only two candidates left, whoever has the most votes wins.

The other unique element of these results is the row at the bottom for "inactive ballots." Those ballots, also sometimes called "exhausted" ballots, are ballots for which there are no candidate selected who remains in the running. 

For example, if a voter selects only first and second choices, and those candidates are eliminated in the first two rounds, their ballot would be "inactive" and won't be included in the rest of the process.

2 hr 35 min ago

Crime has emerged as a key issue in New York City

Opinion by Errol Louis

New York is in the middle of a crime spike, with homicides up 53% over the last two years and shootings up by more than 100%.

Democrats have told pollsters that crime and public safety are their top concerns by a wide margin — giving a huge boost to candidate Eric Adams, a former state senator who spent 22 years in the New York Police Department before going into politics.

Adams, the Brooklyn borough president since 2014, has vowed to create a specialized unit to tackle gun violence and would reassign detectives from lower-crime districts into areas where violence is surging. His rivals have tried to change the subject from public safety, with some claiming his proposed crackdown on gun violence would bring back controversial stop-and-frisk tactics that a federal court ruled unconstitutional in 2013.

"The worst idea I've ever heard is bringing back stop and frisk and the anti-crime unit from Eric Adams," candidate Maya Wiley said in the final televised debate last week. "Which, one, is racist, two, is unconstitutional, and three, didn't stop any crime, and four, it will not happen in a Maya Wiley administration."

Wiley, a progressive civil rights attorney endorsed by US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and US Sen. Elizabeth Warren, is calling for sharp cuts to the NYPD budget and the creation of an all-civilian board to oversee the department. The high-profile battle between Wiley and Adams is a microcosm of a national debate over whether it's best to quell street violence through targeted policing or by investing in jobs, education, mental health treatment and other services that erode the causes of violent crime.

Read more about the NYC mayoral race here.

2 hr 29 min ago

Here's why results from the NYC mayoral election could take weeks

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Adam Levy

New York City is rolling out ranked-choice voting in its mayoral primary and several other key races, becoming the largest US jurisdiction to give the voting system a try.

Under this system, voters rate their top five choices in order of preference instead of picking just one. It's a change that allows the city to avoid a separate runoff election in the crowded 13-person Democratic mayoral primary, where no candidate is expected to reach the 50% threshold required to win the primary outright. The general election, to be held in November, will use a standard ballot.

But while it's sometimes referred to as "instant runoff" voting, the primary vote count in New York will be anything but fast, because the city needs to wait to begin count mail ballots.

Each week following the election, the votes will be tabulated. The candidate with the lowest number of first-choice votes will be eliminated, and that candidate’s votes are redistributed to each voter’s second-choice candidate, and so on until only two candidates remain. It's unclear how long it will take to count ballots, so it's uncertain how soon a winner can be declared.

Here's what the timeline looks like:

Errors could be a problem

Unlike a traditional ballot, which just has one place per candidate to mark a choice, a ranked-choice ballot has a grid. For each race on this ballot, candidates are listed on the left, and each column corresponds to a choice: either first, second, third, fourth or fifth.

So, there are two major mistakes that could result in votes being invalidated.

Voters may not rank a candidate more than once on a ballot. Even if they're a big fan of just one candidate, trying to mark the same candidate as a first, second and third choice is exactly the same as marking them just as a first choice and leaving the rest of the choices blank.

Another error could arise as voters may not select multiple candidates in one ranking. Giving more than one candidate the same ranking will invalidate not only that choice, but also any further rankings in that race.

For example, if two candidates are marked as a voter's second choice, that ballot will be invalidated after the first choice is eliminated. Voters are not required to rank five candidates. If a voter only has three choices, ranking them in spots one, two, and three while leaving spots four and five blank is acceptable.