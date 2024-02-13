Areas in and around New York's 3rd District received a month's worth of snow in one day
From CNN's Brandon Miller
Areas in and around New York's 3rd Congressional District got hit with about a normal month's worth of snow in one day.
Voters have been going to the polls to cast their ballot in a special election to fill the vacant seat of former GOP Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from the House in December over ethics violations. The 3rd District covers parts of Queens and Nassau counties on Long Island.
Here's a look at some of the snow totals:
Locust Valley: 8.7 inches
Glen Cove: 8.1 inches
Syosset: 7.5 inches (This ties for the highest snow total in seven years at this location, the only location with recent history data)
Plainview: 7.4 inches
18 min ago
Democrats are scrambling to stave off defeat in battle for Santos’ House seat
From CNN's Manu Raju and Haley Talbot
President Joe Biden carried New York’s 3rd Congressional District by 8 points just four years ago. The freshman GOP congressman there, George Santos, was expelled from the House after a damning scandal.
Then Democratic bosses made a safe choice by selecting a former congressman from the area with decades of political experience — Tom Suozzi — to take on a little-known Republican, Mazi Melesa Pilip, who is new to the national scene.
And, leaving little to chance, Democrats are pummeling the airwaves, outspending Republicans by nearly $4 million in the two-month race to fill Santos’ seat.
Yet ahead of the special election, it’s Democrats who are sounding the alarm.
“It’s a very tough seat,” Suozzi told CNN. “Democrats have been losing everything on Long Island and northeast Queens for the past three years. The Democratic brand is in trouble here, and we have to do a lot to overcome that.”
The blunt warning from Suozzi underscored what officials in both parties saw in the closing days of the race: Voter anger over the handling of the southern border has become a central issue — especially as scores of migrants have been sent to New York, many of whom now live in this district that encompasses parts of Queens and Long Island. It’s a strategy that mirrors the GOP’s successful campaigns from 2022 when Republicans railed on crime in New York City — something Suozzi concedes still hurts the Democratic brand.
New York's 3rd Congressional District has become an Election Day wild card. Here's why it matters
From CNN's Gregory Krieg
The special election to replace former Rep. George Santos in New York’s 3rd Congressional District appears to be headed for a neck-and-neck finish after two months of campaigning bolstered by millions in outside spending.
The district, which encompasses Nassau County on Long Island and northeast Queens, is largely well-educated and affluent – the kind of place Democrats now expect to win – but because of its ideological diversity, a recent trend toward the GOP and a deeply rooted county Republican Party machine, it has become a true Election Day wild card.
Tuesday’s outcome could provide lessons for both parties as the general election season nears and both the presidential contest and the race for control of the House are expected to turn, in large part, on the views of suburban voters.
In the near term, victory for Democrat Tom Suozzi, who previously represented the district in Congress after running Nassau County for most of the 2000s, would provide a lift for President Joe Biden – who won the district by 8 points in 2020 – and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn, who will likely need the seat if he’s to become speaker next year.
Victory for Republican Mazi Pilip, a largely unknown county legislator from Great Neck, would signal the potential for more GOP gains across the country – and provide some comfort to a slate of freshmen GOP House members from New York who will be defending their seats in November.
Officials said poll sites in New York's Queens and Bronx would be open Tuesday despite winter weather
From CNN’s Celina Tebor
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that city officials were taking the incoming storm "extremely serious," adding that poll sites will be open Tuesday across Queens and the Bronx for the election.
Forty-six polling locations across Queens and the Bronx will be open Tuesday, according to NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol.
More on the weather: A fast-moving nor’easter dumped snow on New York City and other major Northeast metropolitan areas Tuesday morning, knocking out power and disrupting travel, work and school.