The three Americans, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk (also known as Tony Kim) were detained in North Korea for months.

Kim Dong Chul was arrested in 2015 for spying on behalf of South Korea, he told CNN in January 2016. The interview was conducted in the presence of North Korean officials, so CNN could not determine whether Kim's comments were made under duress.

Tony Kim and Kim Hak-song — who were arrested in April and May of 2017 respectively — were both accused of carrying out "hostile acts" against the Kim Jong Un regime. Both worked at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST), which bills itself as the only privately run university in the North Korean capital.

Tony Kim's son, Kim Sol, said that he and his family "are hopeful but we have no indication that they (the detained Americans) have been released" in a Facebook post after Trump's tweet.