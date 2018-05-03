North Korea releases American prisonersBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
South Korea’s government says it “welcomes North Korea’s decision to release the three US detainees."
In a statement released to reporters, Yoon Young-chan, senior secretary to the President for Public Communication, said that “North Korea's decision will work as a very positive factor for a successful NK-US summit."
These are the 3 Americans who were just released
From CNN's Will Ripley and Joshua Berlinger
The three Americans, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk (also known as Tony Kim) were detained in North Korea for months.
Kim Dong Chul was arrested in 2015 for spying on behalf of South Korea, he told CNN in January 2016. The interview was conducted in the presence of North Korean officials, so CNN could not determine whether Kim's comments were made under duress.
Tony Kim and Kim Hak-song — who were arrested in April and May of 2017 respectively — were both accused of carrying out "hostile acts" against the Kim Jong Un regime. Both worked at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST), which bills itself as the only privately run university in the North Korean capital.
Tony Kim's son, Kim Sol, said that he and his family "are hopeful but we have no indication that they (the detained Americans) have been released" in a Facebook post after Trump's tweet.
President Trump added in his tweets today that a time and location has been set for his upcoming meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
This comes on the heels of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to North Korea. (He also met with Kim while he was CIA director.) Pompeo is returning with the three American detainees who have been imprisoned in North Korea for months.
An official with knowledge of the negotiations previously told CNN that the North Koreans decided to free the Americans two months ago, and that North Korea's foreign minister, Ri Yong Ho, had proposed their release during his visit to Sweden in March.
At the time, US officials insisted that their release "must not be related or used to loosen the main issue of denuclearization," the source said, but that message seems to have changed in recent days, according to a source at the National Security Council, who said the development would be viewed as a goodwill gesture ahead of the planned summit with Kim Jong Un.
Trump to meet freed Americans from North Korea overnight
President Trump tweeted that the three Americans detained in North Korea are on their way home with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. They will arrive at 2 a.m., and Trump says he will be there to greet them.
President Trump just tweeted that the three Americans detained in North Korea are in good health and on their way back to the US with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk, also known as Tony Kim, have been detained in North Korea for months.
Trump: We're in "constant contact" with North Korea
President Trump said his administration has been in "constant contact" with North Korea about the three American detainees.
Trump says time and place for meeting with Kim Jong Un are set
President Trump said he and his administration have settled on a time and place for his upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"The trip is being scheduled. We now have a date. And we have a location. We'll be announcing it soon," Trump said.
Trump on possible release of prisoners: "You're going to be seeing very, very good things"
President Trump was just asked when the Americans detained in North Korea could be released.
Here's how the President answered:
"We're having very substantive talks with North Korea. And a lot of things have already happened with respect to the hostages. And I think you're going to see very good things. As I said yesterday, stay tuned. I think you're going to be seeing very, very good things."
