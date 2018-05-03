North Korea could release American prisonersBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Trump: We're in "constant contact" with North Korea
President Trump said his administration has been in "constant contact" with North Korea about the three American detainees.
Trump says time and place for meeting with Kim Jong Un are set
President Trump said he and his administration have settled on a time and place for his upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"The trip is being scheduled. We now have a date. And we have a location. We'll be announcing it soon," Trump said.
Trump on possible release of prisoners: "You're going to be seeing very, very good things"
President Trump was just asked when the Americans detained in North Korea could be released.
Here's how the President answered:
"We're having very substantive talks with North Korea. And a lot of things have already happened with respect to the hostages. And I think you're going to see very good things. As I said yesterday, stay tuned. I think you're going to be seeing very, very good things."
Status of American detainees in North Korea is unclear
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Kevin Liptak
The National Security Council said that, as of Friday morning, there is still no update regarding the release of the three American citizens who are being held in North Korea.
Their status remains unclear.
Rudy Giuliani, a member of the President's legal team who does not work for the White House and does not have a security clearance, said on Fox News yesterday, "We got Kim Jong Un impressed enough to be releasing three prisoners today."
Along these lines, there is still no final determination on a location or date for the summit, according to a White House official. This is despite President Trump saying this past Tuesday that he would have an announcement in a "couple days."
Those details will be part of the discussions with the SK national security adviser today, though not the main focus.
There's a chance the US asks him to begin preparations at the DMZ for the summit, if that is the ultimate decision. As of this morning that ask has not yet been made.
Mike Pompeo: We have the "change the course of history on the Korean Peninsula"
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just tweeted that the US has "an unprecedented opportunity to change the course of history" with North Korea.
The tweet comes amid reports that the release of three US nationals currently detained in North Korea is "imminent," and as President Trump and his administration plan a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
State Department can't confirm release reports, either
From CNN's Laura Koran
State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said the agency can’t confirm the validity of reports regarding the three American prisoners in North Korea, but noted the safety and security of Americans is the department's top priority.
Earlier today, President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the Americans, who are being held in a North Korean prison, are set to be released.
Nauert said it would be a great “gesture of goodwill” if North Korea did release them, also reiterating the President’s commitment to returning Americans unjustly held overseas.
White House can't confirm reports of Americans released in North Korea
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The White House continues to say that it could not confirm reports that Americans detained in North Korea were being released from their labor camps.
"I can’t confirm the validity of the reports current out about their release," press secretary Sarah Sanders said, adding such a move would be seen as a "sign of goodwill" ahead of a President Trump-Kim Jong Un summit.
Trump's allies outside the White House have been heightening anticipation of a possible release. Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lawyer, said on Fox they would be released on Thursday.
Sanders said she was not aware of any role that would allow Giuliani access to national security information.
She sought to explain Trump's Wednesday tweet by noting Otto Warmbier was detained during President Barack Obama's administration.
Here's what Trump tweeted yesterday:
US official: Administration is "confident" the Americans will be released, but still checking reports
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
A US official says the administration is "confident" the Americans held in North Korea will be released but says they are still working to verify reports the prisoners have been moved from their labor camps to Pyongyang.
The official said the timing of any release is unknown. They have not yet received direct confirmation from Pyongyang that the Americans have left the camps.
The Americans' conditions are also unknown, according to the official.
These are the Americans detained in North Korea
From CNN's Will Ripley and Joshua Berlinger
The three Americans, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk (also known as Tony Kim) have been detained in North Korea for months.
Kim Dong Chul was arrested in 2015 for spying on behalf of South Korea, he told CNN in January 2016. The interview was conducted in the presence of North Korean officials, so CNN could not determine whether Kim's comments were made under duress.
Tony Kim and Kim Hak-song — who were arrested in April and May of 2017 respectively — were both accused of carrying out "hostile acts" against the Kim Jong Un regime. Both worked at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST) which bills itself as the only privately run university in the North Korean capital.
Tony Kim's son, Kim Sol, said that he and his family "are hopeful but we have no indication that they (the detained Americans) have been released" in a Facebook post after Trump's tweet.