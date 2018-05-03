The National Security Council said that, as of Friday morning, there is still no update regarding the release of the three American citizens who are being held in North Korea.

Their status remains unclear.

Rudy Giuliani, a member of the President's legal team who does not work for the White House and does not have a security clearance, said on Fox News yesterday, "We got Kim Jong Un impressed enough to be releasing three prisoners today."

Along these lines, there is still no final determination on a location or date for the summit, according to a White House official. This is despite President Trump saying this past Tuesday that he would have an announcement in a "couple days."

Those details will be part of the discussions with the SK national security adviser today, though not the main focus.

There's a chance the US asks him to begin preparations at the DMZ for the summit, if that is the ultimate decision. As of this morning that ask has not yet been made.