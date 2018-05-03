Live Updates

North Korea could release American prisoners

By Meg Wagner, CNN
49 min ago10:26 a.m. ET, May 3, 2018
49 min ago

US official: Administration is "confident" the Americans will be released, but still checking reports

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

A US official says the administration is "confident" the Americans held in North Korea will be released but says they are still working to verify reports the hostages have been moved from their labor camps to Pyongyang.

The official said the timing of any release is unknown. They have not yet received direct confirmation from Pyongyang that the Americans have left the camps.

The Americans' conditions are also unknown, according to the official.

 

1 hr 16 min ago

These are the Americans detained in North Korea

From CNN's Will Ripley and��Joshua Berlinger

The three Americans, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk (also known as Tony Kim) have been detained in North Korea for months.

Kim Dong Chul was arrested in 2015 for spying on behalf of South Korea, he told CNN in January 2016. The interview was conducted in the presence of North Korean officials, so CNN could not determine whether Kim's comments were made under duress.

Tony Kim and Kim Hak-song — who were arrested in April and May of 2017 respectively — were both accused of carrying out "hostile acts" against the Kim Jong Un regimeBoth worked at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST) which bills itself as the only privately run university in the North Korean capital.

Tony Kim's son, Kim Sol, said that he and his family "are hopeful but we have no indication that they (the detained Americans) have been released" in a Facebook post after Trump's tweet.

1 hr 20 min ago

Only 1 American has been released from North Korea during Trump's presidency

From CNN's Will Ripley and Joshua Berlinger

The casket carrying the remains of Otto Warmbier is carried out of Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio on June 22, 2017, following the funeral for Warmbier.

Only one American has been released from North Korean detention during the Trump's presidency: Otto Warmbier.

The former University of Virginia student was arrested while on a tour of North Korea and held for 17 months. He returned to the US in a vegetative state and died days later. 

North Korean officials said he contracted botulism, but US doctors found no evidence to verify that claim.

Warmbier's parents have since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the North Korean government.

1 hr 25 min ago

Rudy Giuliani says North Korea will release American prisoners today

From CNN's Elizabeth Landers

Three Americans held in a North Korean prison are set to be released, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Thursday.

Here's what Giuliani, who is now a member of Trump's legal team, told Fox & Friends this morning:

"We got Kim Jong Un impressed enough to be releasing three prisoners today."

President Trump teased an announcement about the prisoners' impending release on Wednesday night, tweeting, "Stay tuned!"