North Korea could release American prisonersBy Meg Wagner, CNN
US official: Administration is "confident" the Americans will be released, but still checking reports
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
A US official says the administration is "confident" the Americans held in North Korea will be released but says they are still working to verify reports the hostages have been moved from their labor camps to Pyongyang.
The official said the timing of any release is unknown. They have not yet received direct confirmation from Pyongyang that the Americans have left the camps.
The Americans' conditions are also unknown, according to the official.
These are the Americans detained in North Korea
From CNN's Will Ripley and��Joshua Berlinger
The three Americans, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk (also known as Tony Kim) have been detained in North Korea for months.
Kim Dong Chul was arrested in 2015 for spying on behalf of South Korea, he told CNN in January 2016. The interview was conducted in the presence of North Korean officials, so CNN could not determine whether Kim's comments were made under duress.
Tony Kim and Kim Hak-song — who were arrested in April and May of 2017 respectively — were both accused of carrying out "hostile acts" against the Kim Jong Un regime. Both worked at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST) which bills itself as the only privately run university in the North Korean capital.
Tony Kim's son, Kim Sol, said that he and his family "are hopeful but we have no indication that they (the detained Americans) have been released" in a Facebook post after Trump's tweet.
Only 1 American has been released from North Korea during Trump's presidency
From CNN's Will Ripley and Joshua Berlinger
Only one American has been released from North Korean detention during the Trump's presidency: Otto Warmbier.
The former University of Virginia student was arrested while on a tour of North Korea and held for 17 months. He returned to the US in a vegetative state and died days later.
North Korean officials said he contracted botulism, but US doctors found no evidence to verify that claim.
Warmbier's parents have since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the North Korean government.
Rudy Giuliani says North Korea will release American prisoners today
From CNN's Elizabeth Landers
Three Americans held in a North Korean prison are set to be released, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Thursday.
Here's what Giuliani, who is now a member of Trump's legal team, told Fox & Friends this morning:
President Trump teased an announcement about the prisoners' impending release on Wednesday night, tweeting, "Stay tuned!"