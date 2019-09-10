Upcoming
North Carolina holds a special election
The final votes of 2018 will be cast today
More than 10 months after Election Day, the final votes of the 2018 midterms will be cast on Tuesday in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District.
Democrat Dan McCready, a Marine Corps veteran, appeared to suffer a narrow defeat — by fewer than 1,000 votes — to Republican Mark Harris last November, but evidence of ballot fraud by a GOP operative connected with Harris surfaced before the results could be certified.
Harris stood down almost immediately and Republican voters subsequently nominated state Sen. Dan Bishop.