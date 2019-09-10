All eyes are on the tight race in North Carolina's 9th District, a special election that was called after credible allegations of ballot fraud surfaced after the 2018 midterm.

But that race — between Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan Bishop — isn't the only one happening in the state today.

Voters in the state's 3rd Congressional District will likely be choosing between Republican state Rep. Greg Murphy and Democratic former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas. They are vying to replace the late GOP Rep. Walter Jones, who died in February.

Early voting, which began last month, is now over. The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET today.