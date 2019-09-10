North Carolina holds a special election
About the other North Carolina election happening today
All eyes are on the tight race in North Carolina's 9th District, a special election that was called after credible allegations of ballot fraud surfaced after the 2018 midterm.
But that race — between Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan Bishop — isn't the only one happening in the state today.
Voters in the state's 3rd Congressional District will likely be choosing between Republican state Rep. Greg Murphy and Democratic former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas. They are vying to replace the late GOP Rep. Walter Jones, who died in February.
Early voting, which began last month, is now over. The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET today.
Today's race could foreshadow what will happen in 2020
Consider this: Republicans should be dominating this district. President Trump won it by 12 points in 2016. Mitt Romney won it by 12 points in 2012. To give you some perspective of how unusual it would be for a Democrat to win such a Republican district, keep in mind that Democrats represent only four districts won by a larger margin.
And let there be little doubt: Trump's name may not be on the ballot, but a lot of this election is about him. Bishop is using Trump heavily in his advertisements, and the President held a rally in the district on Monday night.
Here's the bottom line: In this era in which feelings toward a president seem to be more determinative of vote choice than at any point in recent history, a Democratic victory or a close GOP win in a district Trump won by 12 in 2016 would be suggestive that Trump's brand is tarnished ahead of 2020.
Tonight's ballot: Harris decided not to run again in the special election. Instead, McCready will face off against Republican Dan Bishop. The race looks like it could be close, which could foreshadow bad news for the Republicans in 2020.
The final votes of 2018 will be cast today
Harris stood down almost immediately and Republican voters subsequently nominated state Sen. Dan Bishop.