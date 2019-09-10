The race between Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan Bishop looks like it could be close — which could foreshadow bad news for the Republicans in 2020.

Consider this: Republicans should be dominating this district. President Trump won it by 12 points in 2016. Mitt Romney won it by 12 points in 2012. To give you some perspective of how unusual it would be for a Democrat to win such a Republican district, keep in mind that Democrats represent only four districts won by a larger margin.

And let there be little doubt: Trump's name may not be on the ballot, but a lot of this election is about him. Bishop is using Trump heavily in his advertisements, and the President held a rally in the district on Monday night.

Here's the bottom line: In this era in which feelings toward a president seem to be more determinative of vote choice than at any point in recent history, a Democratic victory or a close GOP win in a district Trump won by 12 in 2016 would be suggestive that Trump's brand is tarnished ahead of 2020.