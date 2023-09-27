Audio
Sen. Menendez to make first court appearance on bribery charges

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 9:15 a.m. ET, September 27, 2023
19 min ago

Menendez was acquitted in a previous trial. Here's what you should know

From CNN's Kara Scannell and Katelyn Polantz

Sen. Bob Menendez presides over a hearing about the ongoing war in Ukraine in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on January 26, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Bob Menendez presides over a hearing about the ongoing war in Ukraine in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on January 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal indictment last week was the second set of corruption charges levied against him by the Justice Department in a decade.

He was also charged by federal prosecutors from the US attorney’s office in New Jersey in 2015 with conspiracy, bribery, and honest services fraud relating to allegedly abusing the power of his office.

Prosecutors said the senator accepted more than $600,000 in political contributions, a luxurious hotel suite at the Park Hyatt in Paris, and free rides on a private jet from a wealthy ophthalmologist, Dr. Salomon Melgen, in exchange for political favors.

The corruption trial of Menendez ended in a mistrial in November 2017 after the jury reported it was deadlocked. Both men denied all of the charges.

Following the mistrial, a federal judge acquitted them of several of the charges in 2018. The Justice Department dropped the remaining charges against Menendez.

Melgen was convicted on dozens of counts of health care fraud and sentenced to 17 years in a separate case, but his sentence was commuted by then-President Donald Trump in 2021.

After his mistrial was announced in 2017, a defiant Menendez issued a warning at a news conference.

“To those who were digging my political grave so that they could jump into my seat, I know who you are, and I won’t forget you,” he said at the time.
47 min ago

A growing list of Senate Democrats are calling for Menendez to resign

From CNN's Shawna Mizelle and Gregory Krieg

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Bob Menendez.
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Bob Menendez. Getty Images

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker on Tuesday called on fellow Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, his longtime Garden State colleague, to resign in the wake of a federal indictment accusing him of corruption-related offenses.

Booker, who said he found the allegations against Menendez “hard to reconcile with the person I know,” joins a chorus of Senate Democrats, including several facing tough reelection races next year, in pushing for the senator to step down.

But Booker’s decision to break from Menendez will sting the most – a uniquely damaging political blow to a longtime senator with a suddenly thinning list of allies both in Washington and his home state, where local leaders are lining up against Menendez.

The charges against Menendez, who is up for reelection next year, come at a fraught moment for the narrow Senate Democratic majority, which is facing an uphill battle to keep control of the chamber in 2024. Though New Jersey is a reliably blue state on the national level, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy won a second term in 2021 by only 3 points, giving Republicans some reason for optimism – particularly if Menendez is on the ballot while under indictment.

Senate Democratic leadership has taken a wait-and-see approach with Menendez, with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer not pressing his colleague to go as of early Tuesday afternoon. Booker’s announcement, though, could open the floodgates for intraparty dissent.

“Senator Menendez is again facing a federal indictment, one that contains shocking allegations of corruption and specific, disturbing details of wrongdoing,” Booker said in a statement Tuesday, referencing a previous case that Menendez ultimately beat.

Booker broke his silence after similar calls from rank-and-file Senate Democrats, including Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Jon Tester of Nevada and Jacky Rosen of Nevada, who are all face competitive reelection races next year.

Read more about how Senate Democrats are reacting.

49 min ago

Menendez and his wife arrive at court

Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, arrive at Manhattan federal court on September 27.
Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, arrive at Manhattan federal court on September 27. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, arrived at Manhattan federal court Wednesday morning ahead of their scheduled arraignment.

The senator was charged Friday on corruption-related offenses for the second time in 10 years. He's charged with three alleged crimes, including being on the receiving end of a bribery conspiracy involving payments in gold bars, hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and a luxury car.

The conspiracy counts also include his wife and three people described as New Jersey associates and businessmen.

1 hr 16 min ago

Menendez could face up to 20 years in prison on most serious charge he faces

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Kara Scannell

Sen. Bob Menendez during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Sen. Bob Menendez during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

All five defendants indicted last week could face up to 20 years behind bars if convicted on the conspiracy to commit honest services fraud charge — and five years if convicted on the conspiracy to commit bribery charge.

Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, also have been charged with an additional count of conspiracy to commit extortion, which also carries a 20-year maximum prison sentence.

Most defendants do not receive the maximum prison sentence allowed under federal law, and any sentencing is decided by judge presiding over the case.

1 hr 16 min ago

Here's what you need to know about Sen. Menendez's federal indictment

From CNN's Kara Scannell and Katelyn Polantz

Sen. Bob Menendez gets in an elevator outside the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 13.
Sen. Bob Menendez gets in an elevator outside the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 13. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was charged last Friday with corruption-related offenses for the second time in 10 years. The senator and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, are accused of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes” in exchange for the senator’s influence, according to the unsealed federal indictment.

Prosecutors allege the bribes included gold, cash, home mortgage payments, compensation for a “low-or-no-show job” and a luxury vehicle.

Menendez is charged with three alleged crimes, including being on the receiving end of a bribery conspiracy. The conspiracy counts also charge his wife Nadine, and three people described as New Jersey associates and businessmen, Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes.

The group is accused of coordinating to use Menendez’s power as a US senator to benefit them personally and to benefit Egypt.

In the indictment, prosecutors accuse Menendez of trying to sway the president’s choice of the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey to benefit one of the business associates and to pressure the Department of Agriculture to protect a business monopoly another contact had from Egypt.

The Department of Agriculture in 2019 had contacted Egypt to object to it giving Menendez’s contact, Hana, monopoly rights related to supplying halal meat to the US.

Yet Hana met Menendez in his office along with others, including an Egyptian intelligence official, in May 2019, asking for help fending off the US agency’s opposition. The group went to a Washington, DC, steakhouse for dinner that evening, the indictment said.

Two days later, Menendez allegedly called an Agriculture Department official, asking them to stop opposing Hana’s venture.

This is the second set of corruption charges levied against Menendez by the Justice Department in a decade. He previously fought off conspiracy, bribery and honest services fraud related to alleged personal favors.

Menendez is up for reelection next year. He has been in the Senate since 2006.