Sen. Bob Menendez indicted on corruption-related charges

By Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 10:16 a.m. ET, September 22, 2023
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Read the indictment against Sen. Bob Menendez

From CNN staff

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was charged Friday with corruption-related offenses for the second time in 10 years.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, are accused of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes” in exchange for the senator’s influence, according to the newly unsealed federal indictment.

Prosecutors allege the bribes included gold, cash, home mortgage payments, compensation for “low-or-no-show job” and a luxury vehicle.

Also charged are Will Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes.

You can read the full indictment below:

2 min ago

Sen. Bob Menendez was charged in 2015 with conspiracy, bribery and honest services fraud

From CNN's Kara Scannell

The latest charges against Sen. Bob Menendez are the second set of corruption charges levied against him by the Justice Department in a decade.

The New Jersey Democratic senator was charged by federal prosecutors from the US attorney's office in New Jersey in 2015 with conspiracy, bribery, and honest services fraud relating to allegedly abusing the power of his office.

Prosecutors said the senator accepted more than $600,000 in political contributions, a luxurious hotel suite at the Park Hyatt in Paris, and free rides on a private jet from a wealthy ophthalmologist, Dr. Salomon Melgen, in exchange for political favors.  

The corruption trial of Menendez ended in a mistrial in November 2017 after the jury reported it was deadlocked. Both men denied all of the charges. Following the mistrial, a federal judge acquitted them of several of the charges in 2018. The Justice Department dropped the remaining charges against Menendez.

Melgen was convicted on dozens of counts of health care fraud and sentenced to 17 years in a separate case, but his sentence was commuted by then-President Donald Trump in 2021. 

After his mistrial was announced in 2017, a defiant Menendez issued a warning at a news conference.

"To those who were digging my political grave so that they could jump into my seat, I know who you are, and I won't forget you," he said at the time.

5 min ago

Sen. Menendez and wife charged with bribery offenses

From CNN's Adam Levine

Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife are accused of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes” in exchange for the Democratic senator’s influence, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment.

The government alleges the bribes included gold, cash, home mortgage payments, compensation for “low-or-no-show job” and a luxury vehicle.

The indictment includes photos of gold bars and cash.

6 min ago

The indictment will be unsealed at an 11 a.m. ET news conference, authorities say

The US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York announced a news conference at 11:00 a.m. ET where indictment charges against Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife will be unsealed.

"A press event will be held today at 11:00 a.m. to announce the unsealing of an indictment charging Robert Menendez, U.S. Senator from New Jersey, and his wife, Nadine Menendez, with bribery offenses in connection with their corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen," the office said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

28 min ago

Menendez will have to give up his gavel at Senate Foreign Relations according to rules

From CNN's Manu Raju

Senate Democratic Caucus rules will force New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez to step aside as chairman of Senate Foreign Relations as he is indicted on bribery charges.

He can still serve on the committee.

27 min ago

Sen. Bob Menendez and wife indicted on bribery charges, Justice Department says

From CNN's Kara Scannell

Sen. Bob Menendez during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Sen. Bob Menendez during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was charged with corruption-related offenses for the second time in 10 years.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, were indicted on bribery offenses “in connection with their corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen,” the US attorney in New York posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Prosecutors with the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York have been investigating whether Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, or his wife received improper gifts, among other things.

Menendez has vigorously denied any wrongdoing. In April, he told CNN, “This inquiry will end up, I believe, in absolutely nothing.”

This is the second set of corruption charges levied against Menendez by the Justice Department in a decade. He previously fought off conspiracy, bribery and honest services fraud related to alleged personal favors.

Senate Democratic Caucus rules will force Menendez to step aside as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, but he can still serve on the panel. CNN has reached out to Menendez’s Senate office for comment.