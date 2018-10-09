Nikki Haley resignsBy Brian Ries, CNN
Haley told her staff it was time to move on this morning
From CNN's Michelle Kosinski
A senior diplomatic source connected to the UN tells CNN that Haley told her staff this morning that she said has done her two years and it is time to move on.
Haley took the job under one condition: She wanted to be able to speak her mind
From CNN's Jamie Gangel and Elise Labott
The former South Carolina governor was tapped as ambassador to the UN following Trump's election win despite supporting Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in her state's all-important 2016 presidential primary and later backing Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
When asked if she would take the job by then-chief of staff Reince Priebus, Haley was intrigued but had some conditions.
First, she told Trump she wanted to be a member of the Cabinet and the National Security Council, privileges enjoyed by her predecessors in the Obama administration. Perhaps most importantly, she wanted the latitude to be herself, to say what she wanted.
And I said, 'I don't want to be a wallflower or a talking head. I want to be able to speak my mind.' He said, 'That is why I asked you to do this.' In all honesty, I didn't think they were going to take me up on everything I asked for. And they gave me all that. So how do you turn that down?"
During her more than a year-and-a-half on the job, she has repeatedly spoken her mind, whether it's going further on human rights than many of her administration colleagues or denouncing racism at home.
Trump: "Big announcement" at 10:30 a.m. ET
President Trump just hinted that a "big announcement" is coming at 10:30 a.m. ET with "his friend" Nikki Haley in the Oval Office.
Haley and Trump to meet in Oval Office
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders just tweeted the two will meet in the Open Office -- and reporters are invited to watch.
From CNN's Jamie Gangel
This story is breaking and will be updated. Axios was first to report.