Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN politics

Live Updates

Nikki Haley resigns

By Brian Ries, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago10:46 a.m. ET, October 9, 2018
less than 1 min ago

Haley told her staff it was time to move on this morning

From CNN's Michelle Kosinski

A senior diplomatic source connected to the UN tells CNN that Haley told her staff this morning that she said has done her two years and it is time to move on.

12 min ago

Haley took the job under one condition: She wanted to be able to speak her mind

From CNN's Jamie Gangel and Elise Labott

The former South Carolina governor was tapped as ambassador to the UN following Trump's election win despite supporting Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in her state's all-important 2016 presidential primary and later backing Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

When asked if she would take the job by then-chief of staff Reince Priebus, Haley was intrigued but had some conditions.

First, she told Trump she wanted to be a member of the Cabinet and the National Security Council, privileges enjoyed by her predecessors in the Obama administration. Perhaps most importantly, she wanted the latitude to be herself, to say what she wanted.

"I said 'I am a policy girl, I want to be part of the decision-making process,'" she told CNN in a 2017 interview, recalling the conversation with Trump. "He said, 'done.'

And I said, 'I don't want to be a wallflower or a talking head. I want to be able to speak my mind.' He said, 'That is why I asked you to do this.' In all honesty, I didn't think they were going to take me up on everything I asked for. And they gave me all that. So how do you turn that down?"

During her more than a year-and-a-half on the job, she has repeatedly spoken her mind, whether it's going further on human rights than many of her administration colleagues or denouncing racism at home.

25 min ago

Trump: "Big announcement" at 10:30 a.m. ET

President Trump just hinted that a "big announcement" is coming at 10:30 a.m. ET with "his friend" Nikki Haley in the Oval Office.

32 min ago

Haley and Trump to meet in Oval Office

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders just tweeted the two will meet in the Open Office -- and reporters are invited to watch.

28 min ago

Nikki Haley resigns

From CNN's Jamie Gangel

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley resigned Tuesday directly to President Donald Trump, according to a sources familiar.

This story is breaking and will be updated. Axios was first to report.