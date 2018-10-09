Nikki Haley resignsBy Brian Ries, CNN
There are five women left in Trump's Cabinet without Haley
From CNN's Z. Byron Wolf
Nikki Haley's end-of-year departure from President Donald Trump's Cabinet will set off a scramble to find her replacement.
One consideration for the White House: Haley, a former South Carolina governor with her eyes undeniably set on high office some day, was arguably the most high-profile woman in a Trump Cabinet with few women.
With Haley, there were six women in Trump's Cabinet -- 26%, a lower percentage than Barack Obama's Cabinet, which ranged between 30% and 35%, but higher than George W. Bush, whose Cabinet had between 19% and 24%, according to data compiled by the Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers.
If it is not a woman who replaces Haley, the percentage of women in Trump's Cabinet would fall to 22%.
Here are the women who will remain:
- Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda E. McMahon
- Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Gina Haspel
- Secretary of Education Elisabeth Prince DeVos
- Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao
- Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen
Trump has list of contenders, hasn't shared it widely with senior staff
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Donald Trump has a working list of contenders to succeed Ambassador Nikki Haley, but has not shared it widely with even most senior White House officials, one senior White House official said.
Trump plans to work through it and seek advice from advisers as he works to decide on her successor in the coming weeks.
Haley told Trump last week, did not tell Pompeo or Bolton
From CNN's Jamie Gangel
Nikki Haley told President Trump last week about her decision, but never told Secretary of State Pompeo or White House national security adviser Bolton, according to a source familiar.
CNN's Jim Sciutto said he's been texting with members of congress on Capitol Hill this morning and it came as a surprise to all of them.
The real reason behind Haley's resignation may be a financial one
From CNN's Dana Bash
A source familiar tells CNN that one real consideration for Nikki Haley is a financial one. She has one child in college and another heading there soon and she felt like she needs to make some money.
Haley had lost clout with Trump in recent months
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
Nikki Haley had lost clout with the President in recent months, two sources familiar with their relationship have noted in wake of her resignation. When Rex Tillerson was still secretary of state, Trump sought out Haley's advice often. She was regularly seen in the Oval Office.
But now that Mike Pompeo is in that role, and with John Bolton as the national security adviser, Haley has seen her time with the president diminish.
She had been sidelined on big policy decision in recent months, too. Let's not forget the big sanctions flap back in April, when she announced on a Sunday show that the U.S. would be imposing fresh sanctions on Russia in the coming weeks.
Trump, watching from the residence of the White House, flipped when he heard this. That led to Larry Kudlow saying she had been momentarily confused, to which Haley shot back, "I don't get confused."†getty
Lindsey Graham not interested in ambassador role, aide says
From CNN's Manu Raju
Senator Lindsey Graham has no interest in a Cabinet spot, and aide tells CNN.
Lindsey Graham is not interested in a Cabinet spot despite rumors that President Trump may try to install him after the shakeup caused by Nikki Haley's announcement, a Graham aide said.
This Haley resignation announcement was not coordinated with Graham and the timing caught the South Carolina Republican by surprise, aide said. Graham is planning on running for reelection in 2020, he told South Carolina reporters over the weekend.
Top Republicans on Capitol Hill also were surprised by the timing, two aides said.
Trump says "many people" want the UN job
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Donald Trump said he believes Amb. Nikki Haley has helped make the position of UN ambassador "more glamorous" and "more important" and said that "many people" want to succeed her in the post.
"I think she’s helped make it a much better position...She’s made it a more glamorous position, she’s made it, more importantly, a more important position," Trump said.
"We have many people that are very, very much interested in doing that."
Trump said he plans to discuss potential candidates with haley and with "the general" -- likely a reference to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis or White House chief of staff John Kelly.
Haley: "I'm not running for 2020"
Nikki Haley assured the press -- and President Trump -- that she would not run for president in 2020.
"I will say this. For all of you that are going to ask about 2020, no, I'm not running for 2020," Haley said. "I can promise you what I'll be doing is campaigning for this one. So I look forward to supporting the president in the next election."
Trump smiled and said, "That's so good. Thank you Nikki."