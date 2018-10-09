Nikki Haley's end-of-year departure from President Donald Trump's Cabinet will set off a scramble to find her replacement.

One consideration for the White House: Haley, a former South Carolina governor with her eyes undeniably set on high office some day, was arguably the most high-profile woman in a Trump Cabinet with few women.

With Haley, there were six women in Trump's Cabinet -- 26%, a lower percentage than Barack Obama's Cabinet, which ranged between 30% and 35%, but higher than George W. Bush, whose Cabinet had between 19% and 24%, according to data compiled by the Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers.

If it is not a woman who replaces Haley, the percentage of women in Trump's Cabinet would fall to 22%.

Here are the women who will remain: