Nikki Haley had lost clout with the President in recent months, two sources familiar with their relationship have noted in wake of her resignation. When Rex Tillerson was still secretary of state, Trump sought out Haley's advice often. She was regularly seen in the Oval Office.

But now that Mike Pompeo is in that role, and with John Bolton as the national security adviser, Haley has seen her time with the president diminish.

She had been sidelined on big policy decision in recent months, too. Let's not forget the big sanctions flap back in April, when she announced on a Sunday show that the U.S. would be imposing fresh sanctions on Russia in the coming weeks.

Trump, watching from the residence of the White House, flipped when he heard this. That led to Larry Kudlow saying she had been momentarily confused, to which Haley shot back, "I don't get confused."†getty