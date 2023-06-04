Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

CNN town hall with Nikki Haley

By Maureen Chowdhury, Matt Meyer, Mike Hayes and Shania Shelton, CNN

Updated 6:29 p.m. ET, June 4, 2023
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Analysis: Your guide to the Republicans running for president so far

Analysis from CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

The first Republican primary debate won’t occur until August — and the first primaries and caucuses won’t happen until early next year — but the 2024 presidential primary campaign is already well underway.

Here are the currently declared Republican presidential candidates, sorted by their place in the most recent CNN poll of the potential GOP primary electorate.

Donald Trump

  • Announced campaign: November 2022
  • The divisive former president is the prohibitive Republican frontrunner despite his efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost. Trump has worked hard to kneecap his top current rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. A major complication for Trump is his legal uncertainty. His criminal trial in New York for alleged involvement in a hush-money payment scheme before the 2016 election will get underway in tandem with voting in the 2024 primary. He could face additional charges, both at the federal level and in Fulton County, Georgia. But those investigations have been ongoing for years now, and it’s not clear any allegations will hurt his strength among many Republican voters.

Ron DeSantis

  • Announced campaign: May 2023
  • While Trump and his supporters got to work hammering DeSantis with TV ads, the Florida governor was at work building an argument in his home state. Riding high from an overwhelming reelection victory in 2022, DeSantis used a GOP majority in the Florida legislature to enact measures related to curbing access to abortion, ending educational diversity initiatives, curbing LGBTQ rights and more. While he lacks Trump’s baggage on the legal front, DeSantis also lacks Trump’s personality. Plus, his standoff with Disney over a bill to limit when sexual orientation and gender identity can be discussed in schools has not gone as DeSantis might have planned.

Nikki Haley

  • Announced campaign: February 2023
  • Haley has a stellar resume. Elected governor of a Southern state and selected as Trump’s first ambassador to the United Nations, she would be the first woman and first non-White Republican nominee if she can emerge with the nomination. Much younger than Trump or President Joe Biden, Haley has made age a centerpiece of her campaign and argued for some kind of age-based competency test – an interesting idea in terms of scoring points against older candidates, but also a potential turnoff for primary voters in a party that skews older.

Tim Scott

  • Announced campaign: May 2023
  • The South Carolina senator is the only Black Republican in the US Senate. He has built the rarity of his biography to argue he disrupts the narrative of American politics. Although appealing to conservatives, Scott has a record of actually working across party lines on police reform and more.

Vivek Ramaswamy

  • Announced campaign: February 2023
  • A biotech and health care entrepreneur who also writes books opposing corporate “wokeism” and identity politics, Ramaswamy is a long-shot candidate unknown by most Americans.

Asa Hutchison

  • Announced campaign: April 2023
  • The former Arkansas governor and congressman announced his campaign arguing against isolationism and for civility in campaigning.

Larry Elder

  • Announced campaign: April 2023
  • The conservative talk radio host has never held elective office, but he was the top Republican vote-getter in the unsuccessful 2021 effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

More to come: There are other Republicans considering campaigns. Former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum also register in the single digits in CNN’s most recent poll.

17 min ago

Key things to know about Nikki Haley's career in politics

From CNN's Kate Sullivan, Terence Burlij and Kaitlan Collins

Nikki Haley and her family walk back into the South Carolina State House after her inauguration in 2011.
Nikki Haley and her family walk back into the South Carolina State House after her inauguration in 2011. Tim Dominick/The State/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

A former president of the National Association of Women Business Owners, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was first elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2004.

Six years later, she became the first woman elected as governor of the state in 2010 and was the youngest governor in the nation when she took office in 2011.

She resigned in the middle of her second term to become former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations – a role she served in until the end of 2018.

Haley has often attempted to walk a fine line between allying with Trump and distancing herself enough to appeal to his more moderate critics.

She left the Trump administration in 2018 on good terms with the then-president – a marked contrast from other former Trump officials who have publicly fallen out with their onetime boss.

Nikki Haley makes a speech during a United Nations Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York in 2018.
Nikki Haley makes a speech during a United Nations Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York in 2018. Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

During her video campaign announcement in February, Haley touted her record as a twice-elected governor of South Carolina and her leadership in the state after nine people were fatally shot at a historically Black church in Charleston in 2015. After the shooting, Haley called for the removal of the Confederate flag from the grounds of the Statehouse.

She also leaned into her foreign policy experience in her announcement and referenced her time as UN ambassador.

“Some people look at America and see vulnerability,” Haley said. “The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history. China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bullied, kicked around. You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies, and when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”

35 min ago

Here's what to watch for in tonight’s town hall with Nikki Haley

From CNN's Gregory Krieg

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on March 3.
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on March 3. Sarah Silbiger/Reuters/File

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley entered the Republican primary in February with a call for “generational change.” But her message has largely been drowned out by former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Haley’s early poll numbers among Republicans have been meek. Like so many others now flooding the race, she tends to slot in with single-digit support, laps behind Trump and DeSantis.

A moderate, at least in the context of the current Republican Party, Haley is trying to form a coalition of the GOP’s anti-Trump and Trump-fatigued voters, along with a chunk of the former president’s conservative base.

At a live CNN town hall in Iowa tonight, Haley will have her clearest opportunity yet to make that pitch. Here are four things to watch for:

  • What kind of abortion law does she want? When asked about the most divisive topic in contemporary politics, Haley has repeatedly said her main goal is to find consensus on abortion. While she is unreservedly opposed on a person level, it's not clear where she lands on federal policy. Will she make that more clear tonight?
  • What tone will she take on the frontrunner? Haley has so far sought to avoid any direct conflict with Trump, instead training her ire more directly on DeSantis and only criticizing the former president in vague terms. Will that change this evening?
  • Will the culture wars take center stage? Haley has framed her successful push to remove the Confederate flag from the South Carolina state Capitol as evidence she can forge agreements from seemingly intractable debates. But on the campaign trail, she has repeatedly tapped into Republican backlash to transgender rights and other social divides. How hard will she lean into the role of culture warrior?
  • The future of Social Security and Medicare: The rise of populist politics within the GOP has complicated establishment talk of “entitlement reform” – or long-term plans to cut public funding for popular programs such as Social Security and Medicare. Haley has generally suggested changing the retirement age for Americans currently in their 20s, and some limits to benefits for wealthier people. Will she get more specific when pressed on the proposals?

Read more here.

36 min ago

Here's what Nikki Haley said when she launched her 2024 campaign earlier this year

From CNN's Kate Sullivan, Terence Burlij and Kaitlan Collins

Former South Carolina Republican Gov. Nikki Haley waves during a campaign event at the Charleston Visitor Center in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 15.
Former South Carolina Republican Gov. Nikki Haley waves during a campaign event at the Charleston Visitor Center in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 15. Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images

Former South Carolina Republican Gov. Nikki Haley announced in a video in February that she was running for president in 2024, becoming at that moment the first major rival to challenge former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.

“The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again. It’s time for a new generation of leadership to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose,” Haley said in the video.

Haley served as US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump. The former president, who announced his bid last year, appeared to bless her entrance into the race, telling reporters that she had called to tell him she was considering a campaign launch and that he had said, “You should do it.”

Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, opened the video talking about how she felt “different” growing up in Bamberg, South Carolina.

“The railroad tracks divided the town by race. I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not Black, not White. I was different. But my mom would always say your job is not to focus on the differences but the similarities. And my parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America,” Haley said.

If successful in the primary, Haley would be the first woman and the first Asian American nominated by the Republican Party for president.

During her video announcement, Haley discussed her work as the twice-elected governor of South Carolina and leaned into her foreign policy experience, referencing her time as UN ambassador, saying she has “seen evil.”

“Some look at our past as evidence that America’s founding principles are bad. They say the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Haley said. “I have seen evil. In China, they commit genocide. In Iran, they murder their own people for challenging the government. And when a woman tells you about watching soldiers throw her baby into a fire, it puts things into perspective. Even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America.”

Read more about her campaign launch here.