Nikki Haley and her family walk back into the South Carolina State House after her inauguration in 2011. Tim Dominick/The State/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

A former president of the National Association of Women Business Owners, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was first elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2004.

Six years later, she became the first woman elected as governor of the state in 2010 and was the youngest governor in the nation when she took office in 2011.

She resigned in the middle of her second term to become former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations – a role she served in until the end of 2018.

Haley has often attempted to walk a fine line between allying with Trump and distancing herself enough to appeal to his more moderate critics.

She left the Trump administration in 2018 on good terms with the then-president – a marked contrast from other former Trump officials who have publicly fallen out with their onetime boss.

Nikki Haley makes a speech during a United Nations Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York in 2018. Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

During her video campaign announcement in February, Haley touted her record as a twice-elected governor of South Carolina and her leadership in the state after nine people were fatally shot at a historically Black church in Charleston in 2015. After the shooting, Haley called for the removal of the Confederate flag from the grounds of the Statehouse.

She also leaned into her foreign policy experience in her announcement and referenced her time as UN ambassador.

“Some people look at America and see vulnerability,” Haley said. “The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history. China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bullied, kicked around. You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies, and when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”