The first Republican primary debate won’t occur until August — and the first primaries and caucuses won’t happen until early next year — but the 2024 presidential primary campaign is already well underway.
Here are the currently declared Republican presidential candidates, sorted by their place in the most recent CNN poll of the potential GOP primary electorate.
Donald Trump
- Announced campaign: November 2022
- The divisive former president is the prohibitive Republican frontrunner despite his efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost. Trump has worked hard to kneecap his top current rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. A major complication for Trump is his legal uncertainty. His criminal trial in New York for alleged involvement in a hush-money payment scheme before the 2016 election will get underway in tandem with voting in the 2024 primary. He could face additional charges, both at the federal level and in Fulton County, Georgia. But those investigations have been ongoing for years now, and it’s not clear any allegations will hurt his strength among many Republican voters.
Ron DeSantis
- Announced campaign: May 2023
- While Trump and his supporters got to work hammering DeSantis with TV ads, the Florida governor was at work building an argument in his home state. Riding high from an overwhelming reelection victory in 2022, DeSantis used a GOP majority in the Florida legislature to enact measures related to curbing access to abortion, ending educational diversity initiatives, curbing LGBTQ rights and more. While he lacks Trump’s baggage on the legal front, DeSantis also lacks Trump’s personality. Plus, his standoff with Disney over a bill to limit when sexual orientation and gender identity can be discussed in schools has not gone as DeSantis might have planned.
Nikki Haley
- Announced campaign: February 2023
- Haley has a stellar resume. Elected governor of a Southern state and selected as Trump’s first ambassador to the United Nations, she would be the first woman and first non-White Republican nominee if she can emerge with the nomination. Much younger than Trump or President Joe Biden, Haley has made age a centerpiece of her campaign and argued for some kind of age-based competency test – an interesting idea in terms of scoring points against older candidates, but also a potential turnoff for primary voters in a party that skews older.
Tim Scott
- Announced campaign: May 2023
- The South Carolina senator is the only Black Republican in the US Senate. He has built the rarity of his biography to argue he disrupts the narrative of American politics. Although appealing to conservatives, Scott has a record of actually working across party lines on police reform and more.
Vivek Ramaswamy
- Announced campaign: February 2023
- A biotech and health care entrepreneur who also writes books opposing corporate “wokeism” and identity politics, Ramaswamy is a long-shot candidate unknown by most Americans.
Asa Hutchison
- Announced campaign: April 2023
- The former Arkansas governor and congressman announced his campaign arguing against isolationism and for civility in campaigning.
Larry Elder
- Announced campaign: April 2023
- The conservative talk radio host has never held elective office, but he was the top Republican vote-getter in the unsuccessful 2021 effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
More to come: There are other Republicans considering campaigns. Former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum also register in the single digits in CNN’s most recent poll.