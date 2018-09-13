How tight is Gov. Andrew Cuomo's grip on the New York state Democratic party?

Consider the opening of its May convention, when a pair of bishops delivered the invocation.

"Governor Cuomo has been called since his mother's womb," they said. "His family was chosen so that they may be able to lead us."

On Thursday, Democratic primary voters in New York will decide whether to chose him for a third term in office, matching his father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo.

In the other corner stands Cynthia Nixon, whose insurgent campaign has cleared a path for progressives up and down the ballot. The primary results could adjust the balance of power both within the state party and in Albany, the state capital, where a divided legislature -- and, progressive critics say, an obstinate governor -- has stymied efforts to pass more ambitious legislation.

Here are the races to watch on Thursday night:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo vs. Cynthia Nixon

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul v NYC councilman Jumaane Williams

Attorney general: Zephyr Teachout vs. Tish James vs. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney vs. Leecia Eve

And plenty of down ballot challengers

