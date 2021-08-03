New York Attorney General Letitia James' office's report is civil in nature and does not any have criminal consequences.

James’ office does not have legal jurisdiction to bring forth criminal action. Special investigator Anne Clark said Tuesday that investigators are leaving it to local authorities to decide whether any criminal charges should be brought forward.

In the report, the investigators repeatedly described Cuomo’s conduct as “unlawful.” A footnote in the report, however, said that the report was not reaching a conclusion as to “whether the conduct amounts to or should be the subject of criminal prosecution. “