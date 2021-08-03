The investigators’ report released by the New York attorney general’s office Tuesday claims that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed a number of current and former New York state employees by “numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women."

The report states that Cuomo’s behavior was not limited to members of his own staff, but extended to other state employees, including a state trooper on his protective detail, as well as members of the public.

“We also conclude that the Executive Chamber’s culture—one filled with fear and intimidation, while at the same time normalizing the Governor’s frequent flirtations and gender-based comments—contributed to the conditions that allowed the sexual harassment to occur and persist,” investigators Joon Kim and Anne Clark wrote in the report. “That culture also influenced the improper and inadequate ways in which the Executive Chamber has responded to allegations of harassment.”

The report states Cuomo made specific denials of conduct that complainants recalled clearly, but investigators said “we found his denials to lack credibility and to be inconsistent with the weight of evidence obtained during our investigation.”

CNN has reached out to Cuomo’s office for comment.