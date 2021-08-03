House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls for Cuomo to resign
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in a statement today.
Here's her statement:
“Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo has been completed. “As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth. "Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign."
Some background: Pelosi's statement is a turnaround from her remarks on the allegations against Cuomo in March. At that time, Pelosi told ABC's "This Week" in an interview that women should be believed but stopped short of calling for Cuomo's resignation amid sexual harassment allegations against him.
39 min ago
Over two-thirds of New York state senators have called for Cuomo to resign
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
At least 55 of the 63 members of the New York State Senate, which would vote to remove Gov. Andrew Cuomo if he were to be impeached, have now called for his resignation over sexual harassment allegations.
If the governor was impeached by the New York State Assembly and those state senators also voted to find Cuomo guilty, he would be removed from office.
State law prevents temporary senate president, Democrat Andrea Stewart-Cousins, from voting to remove the governor; she reiterated on Tuesday that Cuomo should resign.
Individuals removed from office also be barred from holding public office in the future in addition to "any public office of honor, trust, or profit under this state."
CNN has reached out for comment to the remaining six state senators from whom it has not found public statements on whether Cuomo should resign.
Two Democratic state senators, Simcha Felder and Joe Addabbo, have told CNN they do not have a statement at this time on whether Cuomo should resign.
4 min ago
Cuomo must resign "for the sake of the state," New York lawmaker says
From CNN's Josiah Ryan
New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign today in the wake of the attorney general's report that he sexually harassed multiple women.
"Given the substantiation of the allegations, given the independent investigation by our attorney general, I don't think there's anything more to be said," she told CNN.
"I do believe that for the sake of the state, the governor resigns," she said. "He should resign."
Stewart-Cousins also said she supports efforts in the state assembly to move forward impeachment, and that if articles are sent over to the state's upper chamber, she is prepared to hold a trial and "listen to the presentation of the case and make their judgements from there."
"That is certainly a way to go," she said.
Watch more:
1 hr 22 min ago
New York Assembly Democrats are currently meeting in an emergency conference
From CNN’s Lauren del Valle
New York State Assembly Democrats are currently in an emergency conference, discussing the attorney general's report that found several instances of unlawful sexual harassment and retaliation by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to two sources with direct knowledge.
The state legislature is not currently in session but lawmakers can call a special session at any time should they proceed with filing articles of impeachment and impeachment proceedings.
The Judiciary Committee is currently scheduled to meet Monday to discuss the ongoing impeachment investigation.
1 hr 28 min ago
Democratic nominee for NYC mayor calls on Cuomo to resign
From CNN's Rob Frehse and Alyssa Kraus
Eric Adams, the Democratic nominee for New York City Mayor, called on the New York state assembly to swiftly move forward with impeachment proceedings today if Gov. Andrew Cuomo does not resign.
“Attorney General James conducted a thorough and revealing investigation that yielded disturbing conclusions about the conduct of Governor Cuomo,” Adams said in a statement. “It is now the duty of the New York State Assembly to take swift and appropriate action and move forward with impeachment proceedings if the Governor will not resign.”
An impeachment inquiry by the New York state assembly is ongoing.
On Aug. 9, there is another meeting of the judiciary committee overseeing the inquiry. Part of that will be open to the public but then will go into a closed executive session.
Next, the committee would draft articles of impeachment should they move forward.
1 hr 47 min ago
New York's lieutenant governor calls details documented in report "repulsive and unlawful behavior"
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul called the details documented in the attorney general's investigation "repulsive and unlawful behavior" by the governor, in a statement today.
"No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps," she said. An impeachment inquiry is ongoing by the assembly's judiciary committee.
Hochul added that because she is next in line to become governor, "it would not be appropriate for me to comment further on the process at this moment."
Read her statement here:
2 hr 2 min ago
Cuomo's "misogyny and abuse cannot be denied," attorney for two accusers says
From CNN's Rob Frehse and Alyssa Kraus
An attorney for two women who have accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of abusive behavior responded to the New York attorney general’s report, saying Cuomo’s “misogyny and abuse cannot be denied.”
Attorney Mariann Wang said the report “is extraordinarily thorough and detailed, and finds the governor repeatedly engaged in unlawful behavior.”
Wang added, “He has been doing this for years, without any repercussions.”
The attorney represents Alyssa McGrath, who still works for the governor, and Virginia Limmiatis, who says she was subjected to unwanted touching in 2017.
Wang said the report confirms Cuomo engaged in “profoundly humiliating and abusive behavior towards women who worked for and with him, including touching their intimate body parts without consent.”
“And more even than that, Cuomo and those around him punished anyone who dared to come forward and report his behavior,” Wang added.
“He should not be in charge of our government and should not be in any position of power over anyone else," she said.
Cuomo has denied ever touching anyone inappropriately.
2 hr 9 min ago
Albany County district attorney says he will request materials from the attorney general's office
From CNN's Laura Ly
Albany County District Attorney David Soares released a statement Tuesday saying that his office will request investigative materials from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office regarding the report on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
“We will be formally requesting investigative materials obtained by the AG’s Office, and we welcome any victim to contact our office with additional information,” Soares said.
Soares also said that his office is conducting an ongoing criminal investigation on the matter and that they will refrain from further public comment at this time.
2 hr 11 min ago
White House press secretary calls Cuomo report allegations "abhorrent"
From CNN's Allie Malloy
White House press secretary Jen Psaki called allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “abhorrent,” and said President Joe Biden will address the investigations’ findings further in his 4 p.m. ET remarks Tuesday.
“I don’t know that anyone could’ve watched this morning and not found the allegations to be abhorrent. I know I did,” Psaki said when asked about the New York attorney general's investigation.
Asked whether Biden stands by his comments in March that Gov. Cuomo should resign if the investigation confirmed allegations of harassment, Psaki wouldn’t answer directly, only saying Biden would speak about the issue at 4 p.m. and that she would “not get ahead of his comments.”
Psaki said there have been no conversations Tuesday between the White House and the governor’s office.
Psaki said the message from the White House to the women who came forward with their accounts is that “all women who have lived through sexual… this type of experience, whether it is harassment or abuse or in the worst case, assault, deserve to have their voices heard. Deserve to be treated with respect.”
Some more context: Earlier Tuesday, the New York attorney general’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.
The office found that Cuomo harassed current and former state employees, as well as a number of women outside of state government, James said, as the office released a lengthy report on the investigation
James said Tuesday that her investigation found that Cuomo engaged in "unwelcome and nonconsensual touching," and made comments of a "suggestive" sexual nature. James said that the conduct created a "hostile work environment for women."