House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls for Cuomo to resign

At least 55 of the 63 members of the New York State Senate, which would vote to remove Gov. Andrew Cuomo if he were to be impeached, have now called for his resignation over sexual harassment allegations.

If the governor was impeached by the New York State Assembly and those state senators also voted to find Cuomo guilty, he would be removed from office.

The New York State Senate would be the legislative body — joined by the seven judges from the New York Court of Appeals — that would vote on any impeachment articles that could be brought. A two-thirds vote by that group would remove an individual, such as the governor, from office.

State law prevents temporary senate president, Democrat Andrea Stewart-Cousins, from voting to remove the governor; she reiterated on Tuesday that Cuomo should resign.

Individuals removed from office also be barred from holding public office in the future in addition to "any public office of honor, trust, or profit under this state."

CNN has reached out for comment to the remaining six state senators from whom it has not found public statements on whether Cuomo should resign.

Two Democratic state senators, Simcha Felder and Joe Addabbo, have told CNN they do not have a statement at this time on whether Cuomo should resign.