Evidence against Cuomo reveals "a deeply disturbing yet clear picture," New York attorney general says 

New York Attorney General Letitia James gave the details of her office's investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

She said that over the course of the five-month investigation, the investigators spoke to 179 people, including complainants, current and former members of the executive chamber, state troopers, additional state employees, and others who interacted regularly with the governor.

In addition, the investigators reviewed more than 74,000 pieces of evidence including documents, emails, texts, audio files, and pictures, James said.

"These interviews and pieces of evidence reveal a deeply disturbing yet clear picture."

According to the report:

"Our investigation revealed that the Governor’s sexually harassing behavior was not limited to members of his own staff, but extended to other State employees, including a State Trooper on his protective detail and members of the public. We also conclude that the Executive Chamber’s culture—one filled with fear and intimidation, while at the same time normalizing the Governor’s frequent flirtations and gender-based comments—contributed to the conditions that allowed the sexual harassment to occur and persist. That culture also influenced the improper and inadequate ways in which the Executive Chamber has responded to allegations of harassment."

