New York attorney general finds Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women

By Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 12:29 p.m. ET, August 3, 2021
28 min ago

Evidence against Cuomo reveals "a deeply disturbing yet clear picture," New York attorney general says 

New York Attorney General Letitia James gave the details of her office's investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

She said that over the course of the five-month investigation, the investigators spoke to 179 people, including complainants, current and former members of the executive chamber, state troopers, additional state employees, and others who interacted regularly with the governor. 

In addition, the investigators reviewed more than 74,000 pieces of evidence including documents, emails, texts, audio files, and pictures, James said. 

"These interviews and pieces of evidence reveal a deeply disturbing yet clear picture." 

According to the report:

"Our investigation revealed that the Governor’s sexually harassing behavior was not limited to members of his own staff, but extended to other State employees, including a State Trooper on his protective detail and members of the public. We also conclude that the Executive Chamber’s culture—one filled with fear and intimidation, while at the same time normalizing the Governor’s frequent flirtations and gender-based comments—contributed to the conditions that allowed the sexual harassment to occur and persist. That culture also influenced the improper and inadequate ways in which the Executive Chamber has responded to allegations of harassment."

31 min ago

New York's attorney general says "Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law"

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced today that her investigation concluded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law."

Here's what the NY AG announced today:

"The independent investigation has concluded. That governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law and specifically the investigation found that governor Andrew Cuomo sexual harassed current and former state employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.
The investigators independently corroborated and substantiated these facts through interviews and evidence and including contemporaneous notes and communications. This evidence will be made available to the public along with the report." 

47 min ago

These are the allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at Grace Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon, New York, on March 22.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at Grace Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon, New York, on March 22.

In March, Alyssa McGrath, a current aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, joined a chorus of other women in accusing the governor of sexual harassment, accusing the Democrat of having behaved and spoken to her in an inappropriate sexual manner, The New York Times reported.

McGrath told the Times that Cuomo looked down her shirt during a one-on-one meeting, stared at her body, commented on her appearance and made suggestive comments to her and another executive aide. Additionally, Cuomo labeled her and a co-worker "mingle mamas," asked about her divorce proceedings and lack of a wedding ring, and told her that she was beautiful in Italian, she told the paper. She did not accuse Cuomo of making sexual contact, but characterized his actions as sexual harassment.

More on the allegations against Cuomo: McGrath's allegations echo those of other accusers – including former staffer Ana Liss, who says she met with investigators from the New York Attorney General's Office on Thursday. The investigation into the multiple sexual harassment allegations facing the embattled governor has been ramping up in recent days, with Liss, Charlotte Bennett and Lindsey Boylan – all former staffers who have also accused Cuomo of sexual harassment – all meeting with investigators this week, CNN has reported.

During multiple interviews with the Times this week, McGrath asserted that Cuomo habitually interspersed personal conversation with flirtation and encouraged competition among female co-workers – a trend normalized and exacerbated by demands for secrecy.

"He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you're his friend," McGrath told the Times. "But then you walk away from the encounter or conversation, in your head going, 'I can't believe I just had that interaction with the governor of New York.' "