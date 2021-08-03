White House press secretary calls Cuomo report allegations "abhorrent"

(Evan Vucci/AP)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “abhorrent,” and said President Joe Biden will address the investigations’ findings further in his 4 p.m. ET remarks Tuesday.

“I don’t know that anyone could’ve watched this morning and not found the allegations to be abhorrent. I know I did,” Psaki said when asked about the New York attorney general's investigation.

Asked whether Biden stands by his comments in March that Gov. Cuomo should resign if the investigation confirmed allegations of harassment, Psaki wouldn’t answer directly, only saying Biden would speak about the issue at 4 p.m. and that she would “not get ahead of his comments.”

Psaki said there have been no conversations Tuesday between the White House and the governor’s office.

Psaki said the message from the White House to the women who came forward with their accounts is that “all women who have lived through sexual… this type of experience, whether it is harassment or abuse or in the worst case, assault, deserve to have their voices heard. Deserve to be treated with respect.”

Some more context: Earlier Tuesday, the New York attorney general’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.

The office found that Cuomo harassed current and former state employees, as well as a number of women outside of state government, James said, as the office released a lengthy report on the investigation

James said Tuesday that her investigation found that Cuomo engaged in "unwelcome and nonconsensual touching," and made comments of a "suggestive" sexual nature. James said that the conduct created a "hostile work environment for women."