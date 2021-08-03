Follow CNN Politics
New York attorney general finds Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women

By Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 3:31 p.m. ET, August 3, 2021
44 min ago

White House press secretary calls Cuomo report allegations "abhorrent"

From CNN's Allie Malloy

(Evan Vucci/AP)
White House press secretary Jen Psaki called allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “abhorrent,” and said President Joe Biden will address the investigations’ findings further in his 4 p.m. ET remarks Tuesday.

“I don’t know that anyone could’ve watched this morning and not found the allegations to be abhorrent. I know I did,” Psaki said when asked about the New York attorney general's investigation. 

Asked whether Biden stands by his comments in March that Gov. Cuomo should resign if the investigation confirmed allegations of harassment, Psaki wouldn’t answer directly, only saying Biden would speak about the issue at 4 p.m. and that she would “not get ahead of his comments.”

Psaki said there have been no conversations Tuesday between the White House and the governor’s office.

Psaki said the message from the White House to the women who came forward with their accounts is that “all women who have lived through sexual… this type of experience, whether it is harassment or abuse or in the worst case, assault, deserve to have their voices heard. Deserve to be treated with respect.”

Some more context: Earlier Tuesday, the New York attorney general’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.

The office found that Cuomo harassed current and former state employees, as well as a number of women outside of state government, James said, as the office released a lengthy report on the investigation 

James said Tuesday that her investigation found that Cuomo engaged in "unwelcome and nonconsensual touching," and made comments of a "suggestive" sexual nature. James said that the conduct created a "hostile work environment for women."

 

1 hr 2 min ago

New York attorney general to provide State Assembly with Cuomo report and evidence

New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office has provided the State Assembly Judiciary Committee with the report detailing their investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and will provide them “with all relevant evidence.”

“We will cooperate with their investigation as needed," James said in a statement today.

1 hr 7 min ago

President Biden said he will take questions on Cuomo after his Covid remarks this afternoon

 From CNN's Allie Malloy

(Evan Vucci/AP)
President Biden did not take questions on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his first remarks since the state’s attorney general released a report concluding that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. Biden did say that he would take questions after his Covid-19 vaccine remarks at 4 p.m. ET today. 

“I’m going to be speaking on COVID at 4 o’clock this afternoon and will take questions on COVID and other issues after that,” Biden said when reporters started asking him questions about Cuomo.

1 hr 12 min ago

New York City mayor says Cuomo must resign or be impeached immediately

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio released a statement Tuesday saying that Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign or be impeached immediately if he “continues to resist and attack” those that investigated him.

“It is beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as governor. He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately,” de Blasio said.

Some more context: An impeachment inquiry by the New York state assembly is ongoing. 

There is another meeting of the judiciary committee overseeing the inquiry on Aug. 9. Part of that will be open to the public then will go into a closed executive session. 

The next step will be for the committee to draft articles of impeachment should they move forward. 

1 hr 35 min ago

New York senators repeat call for Cuomo to resign

From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Manu Raju

In a new statement, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Dem. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York reiterated their call for Gov. Cuomo to resign and commended the women who came forward as part of the New York State Attorney General's investigation. 

“No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign," the two senators said in the statement. 

Here's the full statement:

“As we have said before, the reported actions of the Governor were profoundly disturbing, inappropriate and completely unacceptable. Today’s report from the New York State Attorney General substantiated and corroborated the allegations of the brave women who came forward to share their stories -- and we commend the women for doing so.
“The New York State Attorney General has conducted an independent, thorough and professional investigation that found the Governor violated state and federal law, had a pattern of sexually harassing current and former employees, retaliated against at least one of the accusers and created a hostile work environment.
“No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign.”
1 hr 46 min ago

More New York House Democrats call for Cuomo to resign

From CNN's Ryan Nobles

Three House Democrats from New York — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, Thomas Suozzi and Gregory Meeks — have now issued a joint statement calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.

"We commend the brave women who came forward and spoke truth to power. The time has come for Governor Andrew Cuomo to do the right thing for the people of New York State and resign," the three members said in the statement.

The three House members had not yet called for the governor's resignation.

Jeffries, who also serves as Democratic caucus chair, had previously said on Twitter that the allegations are “very serious and deeply disturbing” but at the time called for the investigation to continue. And Suozzi and Meeks had previously said that if Cuomo cannot continue to govern effectively, he should resign.

Here's the statement from Reps. Jeffries, Suozzi and Meeks: 

“The office of Attorney General Tish James conducted a complete, thorough and professional investigation of the disturbing allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo. The investigation has found that the Governor engaged in abusive behavior toward women, including subordinates, created a hostile work environment and violated state and federal law. We commend the brave women who came forward and spoke truth to power. The time has come for Governor Andrew Cuomo to do the right thing for the people of New York State and resign.”

Some more context: Earlier today, Rep. Mondaire Jones, another Democratic representative from New York, called for Cuomo to resign on CNN.

1 hr ago

Cuomo apologized to one of his accusers

From CNN’s Kristina Sgueglia

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a direct apology to Charlotte Bennett, one of the complainants. The governor said he attempted to assist after she identified herself as a victim of sexual assault. 

He said he brought his own experience to the workplace after dealing with a family relative who underwent a similar trauma, and “I thought I learned enough and had enough personal experience to help her, but I was wrong.” 

“Charlotte, I want you to know that I am truly and deeply sorry, I brought my personal experience into the work place and I shouldn’t have done that. I was trying to help, obviously I didn’t. I am even more sorry that I further complicated the situation. My goal was the exact opposite. I wish nothing but good for you and for all survivors of sexual assault,” he said.

Earlier today, an attorney for Bennett called on Cuomo and his senior staff “who protected and enabled him” to “resign immediately” following the release of the New York attorney general's report.

Bennett — a former executive assistant and health policy adviser — said she thought the governor was trying to sleep with her and she was deeply uncomfortable with questions he asked.

During his statement today, Cuomo countered her lawyers’ claims. “I have heard Charlotte and her lawyer and I understand what they are saying, but they read into comments I made and draw inferences that I never meant. They ascribe motives I never had, and simply put, they heard things that I just didn’t say.”

Earlier, he said her allegations “bothered me most.”  

After Cuomo's statement, Bennett tweeted this:

2 hr 1 min ago

RAINN president on Cuomo allegations: "Anything short of resignation is a slap in the face to survivors"

The president of the Rape, Abuse & Incest Network (RAINN), the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a report from the New York attorney general's office which found Cuomo to have sexually harassed multiple women.

"We urge Gov. Cuomo to resign immediately. The New York Attorney General's report describes a disturbing pattern of abuse and harassment that should not be tolerated in any office, especially in the governor’s office. Anything short of resignation is a slap in the face to survivors," RAINN president Scott Berkowitz said.

2 hr 13 min ago

President Biden is aware of report on Cuomo allegations

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

President Biden is aware of the results of the investigation into allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to a White House official.

The New York attorney general's report found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former government employees.