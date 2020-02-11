Sen. Amy Klobuchar is counting on independent women and older voters to turn out for her today, a senior campaign aide said.

The campaign bought a wrap-around ad in the Union Leader (the paper endorsed previously endorsed her) to make one last impression on the people who read newspaper: older people.

The campaign will be watching for turnout of independent women, who they believe are naturally attracted to Klobuchar.

They will watch the Seacoast region. Though the region is liberal, Klobuchar over-performed in liberal precincts in Iowa so the campaign is eyeing undecided voters in Seacoast breaking their way. They are also eyeing the rural northern parts of the state and the Hanover region.