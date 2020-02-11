The 2020 New Hampshire primary
These are the voters Klobuchar's team is counting on
Sen. Amy Klobuchar is counting on independent women and older voters to turn out for her today, a senior campaign aide said.
The campaign bought a wrap-around ad in the Union Leader (the paper endorsed previously endorsed her) to make one last impression on the people who read newspaper: older people.
The campaign will be watching for turnout of independent women, who they believe are naturally attracted to Klobuchar.
They will watch the Seacoast region. Though the region is liberal, Klobuchar over-performed in liberal precincts in Iowa so the campaign is eyeing undecided voters in Seacoast breaking their way. They are also eyeing the rural northern parts of the state and the Hanover region.
Warren campaign releases memo on weaknesses of Democratic rivals
Elizabeth Warren is looking at a potentially weak finish in her neighbor state of New Hampshire tonight following on a disappointing third place finish in Iowa, and her campaign manager is out with a new memo that hits at what the Warren campaign sees as the fundamental weaknesses of her rivals.
It’s notable that the memo, penned by Roger Lau and just sent out to Warren supporters, draws stark contrasts between Warren and her rivals even as the senator herself remains reticent to directly go after her competitors.
Some of the key critiques that Lau outlines about their top rivals include saying that Bernie Sanders has a “ceiling”; pointing out that Joe Biden’s support among “even” older and black voters is eroding; questioning Pete Buttigieg’s ability to appeal to diverse voters; and saying Amy Klobuchar is untested and doesn’t have a long-term infrastructure in place.
Here are some key lines:
- “Senator Sanders starts with a ceiling that's significantly lower than the support he had four years ago.”
- “Former Vice President Biden entered this race as the clear frontrunner, reaching over 40% in national polling last spring. He's now polling under 30% even among older voters and African-American voters, who have been his strongest supporters, and his support among younger voters has fallen to just 6%.”
- “Former Mayor Buttigieg's most significant challenge is yet to come, as the contest moves into states with more diverse electorates, and he still hasn't answered tough questions about his record in South Bend.”
- “Senator Klobuchar is getting a well-deserved look from voters for the first time, but hasn't been able to build out infrastructure for the long haul, and is playing catch up on a very short timeline.”
As the campaign has been doing for a while, this is clearly another effort to set expectations for a long haul fight that extends through at least Super Tuesday for the Warren campaign.
“People who are predicting what will happen a week from now are the same people who a year ago predicted that Beto O'Rourke was a frontrunner for the nomination,” Lau wrote. “As we've seen in the last week, debates and unexpected results have an outsize impact on the race, and will likely keep it volatile and unpredictable through Super Tuesday.”
Clinton is the only US president in the last 40 years to lose both Iowa and New Hampshire
Bill Clinton is the only candidate in the last 40 years to lose both Iowa and New Hampshire and go on to win the presidency.
Former Vice President Joe Biden didn't win Iowa, and at least one poll from New Hampshire has him in third.
Might he be leaning into the Clinton model? Like Biden, Clinton also had overwhelming support from African American voters.
Biden mentioned Clinton by name on the campaign trail today:
"Look, you know you talk, everybody talks about the past, I mean, Clinton he lost nine primaries and won only one. This is just the beginning we have an entire nation to vote yet. And so what I'm doing is going to fight for every vote here, and then I'm getting on a plane heading down there doing a rally in South Carolina to get going, and getting on a plane going to Nevada."
Buttigieg team eyeing a tight race with Sanders
Pete Buttigieg's team is feeling confident about their standing in New Hampshire and are hoping to finish — like Iowa — close to Bernie Sanders overall, one senior campaign adviser told CNN.
Their strategy in New Hampshire has been similar to that in Iowa, in terms of spending time and resources in rural parts of the state that are not huge population centers, but might give Buttigieg a small advantage. Ultimately, the campaign feels they have been experiencing a significant amount of momentum in the last week — especially since Iowa.
More on this: In particular, the campaign believes their outreach and appeal to independent voters might help make the race closer than people expect. Buttigieg’s appeal to center-leaning voters has been the thru line of his campaign trail pitch since Iowa and that has continued here in New Hampshire. But the impact that these independents will have is less certain. In addition to New Hampshire’s unaffiliated voters who will participate in the Democratic primary, the campaign believes they have done a lot of outreach to independent-minded voters and converted Republicans in a way that will make a difference tonight.
Warren is pushing for last minute New Hampshire votes right now
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is making a final pitch right now via tele-town hall, hoping to reach undecided voters.
Today, her campaign emailed supporters emphasizing the importance of reaching undecided voters.
Last night at her event in Portsmouth, CNN talked to seven voters, four were undecided. The final stretch in courting these voters comes after a late night of prime time network interviews in which she pushed her messaging on electability and party unity.
What to expect later tonight: Warren will attend a watch party, where she will be going over her speech, a campaign aide told CNN.
You must be a resident to vote in New Hampshire
New Hampshire laws have been changed to domicile and residency laws. They are now both equal, meaning you must be a resident to vote in New Hampshire. This was done by a Republican-controlled legislature.
In terms of voting, not a lot has changed.
College students can still easily register and/or prove residency to vote — even at their polling location. They can use a New Hampshire driver’s license, a document from their school showing they live on campus, rent/lease agreements, property/tax bills, a non-driver photo identification card, and other verified documents.
Even if a student, or any other resident of New Hampshire doesn’t have any documentation, they can sign a qualified voter affidavit to meet the qualifications to vote. According to the secretary of state’s website, “No one can be denied the right to register to vote or vote for being out of compliance with the requirements of the motor vehicle code.”
“I have not heard of any voters being turned away from a polling place for that reason today,” New Hampshire Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan told CNN.
What has changed: New Hampshire residents need to abide by tax and motor vehicle laws, which doesn’t apply significantly for election purposes.
Why the Democratic ballot in New Hampshire is more crowded than you thought
Raymond Moroz, Mosie Boyd and Robby Wells are among the names voters in New Hampshire will see today when deciding which Democrat should challenge President Trump in November.
These relative unknowns are listed among top contenders like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on this year's ballot, as CNN's Cassie Spodak discovered yesterday.
Spodak noted that anyone can file to be on the ballot for $1,000 if they meet the basic requirements to be president.
What it takes to run for president: The Constitution only has three requirements — candidates must be a natural born citizen, 35 years old and have spent the past 14 years residing in the US.
Here's who is still running for president
The field has shrunk slightly but there are still a whole bunch of candidates running to be the 2020 Democratic nominee.
Here are the eleven people running for the Democratic nomination:
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
- Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Businessman Tom Steyer
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
And keep in mind: President Trump is not running unopposed for the Republican nomination in 2020. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld is also running and will be on the ballot today in New Hampshire's Republican primary.
Biden will head to South Carolina tonight
Former Vice President Joe Biden will travel to Columbia, South Carolina, tonight for a campaign launch party in the state, according to a statement from the campaign.
Biden will address New Hampshire supporters via livestream, the statement said.
At a local stop before he ordered Dunkin' Donuts today, Joe Biden was asked by reporters why he is going to South Carolina tonight instead of staying in New Hampshire.
He said he plans to do mildly well tonight but wanted to focus on South Carolina.
"Look, we got a lot of good friends here in New Hampshire but this race isn’t over until you — got significant portions of the electorate who haven’t voted yet. And I’m going — going to head to South Carolina tonight and I’m going to go to Nevada as I’ve said from the beginning, we gotta look at them all. And I’m feeling good about that, we’ve got a lot of great friends here who have helped us a lot. We’re still mildly hopeful here in New Hampshire. And we’ll see what happens," Biden said.
Asked if South Carolina was going to be do or die for the campaign, Biden said, "No I don’t think so."
He continued:
"Look, remember, when everybody talks about how everybody won before. Clinton lost the first nine events, won one, won in Iowa went on to win the nomination. Look the rest of the nation is out there. There’s an awful lot of electoral votes to be had, and we’re gonna see. I think we’re going to do well in Nevada and in South Carolina, and we’ll go from there. We’ll see."
