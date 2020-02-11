The 2020 New Hampshire primary
Klobuchar leads midnight vote in New Hampshire
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar won the most votes when a little more than two dozen New Hampshire residents in three tiny townships cast their ballots shortly after midnight in Tuesday's first-in-the-nation primary.
Dixville Notch in the state's northern tip, nearby Millsfield, and Hart's Location, further south and tucked in the White Mountains, are the first places to declare primary results because voters cast ballots so early.
Klobuchar started Tuesday with eight votes, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who each had four votes. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang won three votes, while former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg each received two votes. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and businessman Tom Steyer got one vote each.
In a surprising twist, Bloomberg, who isn't on the ballot in New Hampshire, won the first votes of Tuesday's Democratic and Republican primaries as a write-in candidate in the township of Dixville Notch.
Five voters in Dixville Notch showed up to make their selection at midnight. Two Democrats voted for Bloomberg, one for Buttigieg and one for Sanders. The sole Republican voter also wrote in Bloomberg.
4 things to watch in the New Hampshire primary
The results of the first ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election will come tonight in New Hampshire.
Here are four things to watch in tonight:
- All eyes on the moderates: Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden will be closely watched — but both have paths forward in the Democratic race. The moderate candidate with the most riding on today's primary is Amy Klobuchar. She finished fifth, on Biden's heels, in Iowa. If her strong debate performance Friday night, when she pointedly questioned Buttigieg's experience, catapults her as high as third place in New Hampshire — possibly ahead of the former vice president and Elizabeth Warren — it would scramble the Democratic race.
- Are the walls closing in on Warren? She's been relentlessly on message, preaching electability and personal durability while spelling out her signature root-and-branch plans for reforming a corrupt federal government. But Warren underperformed in Iowa, a state where many believed she had the savviest field operation, and only just reached double digits in CNN's final pre-primary poll of New Hampshire.
- Will Biden rebound? Biden's campaign has long depended on turning a base of black voters into a win in South Carolina and a huge delegate haul on Super Tuesday.But after a fourth-place finish in Iowa, it's not clear whether he can survive another weak showing and keep that base intact.
- Where will the Yang gang stands after tonight? Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, along with Buttigieg, was arguably the biggest surprise of the 2020 primary. He rose from true obscurity and his focus on a universal basic income has given his campaign the sort of animating cause that eluded some of his rivals. But that is largely where the success ended. Yang finished with 1% in Iowa and did not receive a national delegate. And his campaign had to lay off staff in the days following the caucuses there, signaling that, despite Yang's online fundraising prowess, money could be tightening