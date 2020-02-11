Sanders and Buttigieg each win 9 delegates

Ben Lowy/CNN

Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary, CNN projects, clearing a key hurdle as the race moves to Nevada and South Carolina in the coming weeks.

His victory tonight came a little more than a week after the Iowa caucuses were thrown into chaos by a failure of the state party’s vote-counting systems.

This time around, the results were clear – and Sanders supporters at his headquarters in Manchester were free to celebrate without reservation.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who rose in the polls here after battling Sanders to a virtual tie in Iowa, ultimately fell short in his efforts to knock Sanders off course.

Sanders won the 2016 primary here by a much larger margin, but in 2020 faced a much wider and varied field.

Buttigieg’s solid showing and a late surge from Sen. Amy Klobuchar highlighted both the strength and continued indecision of the party’s moderate wing, who have not yet coalesced around alternative to the front-running Sanders. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign, which appears to be caught in a no-man’s land between Democrats’ ideological bases, will now face more serious questions about her path to the nomination.

