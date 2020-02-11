The 2020 New Hampshire primary
Sanders and Buttigieg each win 9 delegates
Here's CNN's estimate of the New Hampshire delegate count:
- Bernie Sanders: 9
- Pete Buttigieg: 9
- Amy Klobuchar: 6
Combined with Iowa delegates, Buttigieg now has a total of 23, Sanders has 21 and Klobuchar has 7.
Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire primary, CNN projects
Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary, CNN projects, clearing a key hurdle as the race moves to Nevada and South Carolina in the coming weeks.
His victory tonight came a little more than a week after the Iowa caucuses were thrown into chaos by a failure of the state party’s vote-counting systems.
This time around, the results were clear – and Sanders supporters at his headquarters in Manchester were free to celebrate without reservation.
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who rose in the polls here after battling Sanders to a virtual tie in Iowa, ultimately fell short in his efforts to knock Sanders off course.
Sanders won the 2016 primary here by a much larger margin, but in 2020 faced a much wider and varied field.
Buttigieg’s solid showing and a late surge from Sen. Amy Klobuchar highlighted both the strength and continued indecision of the party’s moderate wing, who have not yet coalesced around alternative to the front-running Sanders. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign, which appears to be caught in a no-man’s land between Democrats’ ideological bases, will now face more serious questions about her path to the nomination.
Watch Jake Tapper's analysis: 'A stunning achievement by Sanders'
Sanders declares victories in New Hampshire and Iowa, thanks opponents
Bernie Sanders took to the stage in New Hampshire and declared victory thanks to his volunteers -- with a nod to his strong showing in Iowa last week.
"With victories behind us, popular vote in Iowa and victory here tonight, we’re going to Nevada, we’re going to South Carolina, we’re going to win those states," Sanders said. He was joined on stage by his extended family.
Sanders won Iowa's popular vote, but had fewer awarded delegates than Pete Buttigieg. Delegate count determine's Iowa's caucus winner, not the popular vote.
Sanders also thanked his opponents early on in the speech, a shift away from the more negative tone that settled over the Democratic primary field ahead of Tuesday's caucuses.
"Tonight I want to take my opportunity to express my appreciation and respect for all of the candidates we ran against: Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, and what I can tell you, with absolute certainty and I know I speak for every one of the Democratic candidates is that no matter who wins, and we certainly hope it’s going to be us, we are going to unite together and we are going to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history," Sanders told the crowd.
Watch the moment:
Buttigieg: "I admired Sen. Sanders when I was a high school student"
Pete Buttigieg is addressing supporters in Nashua, New Hampshire, saying he admired his competitor Sen. Bernie Sanders when he was in high school.
"I admired Sen. Sanders when I was a high school student. I respect him greatly to this day, and I congratulate him on his strong showing tonight.
The race in New Hampshire is still too close to call. With 82% of precincts reporting, Sanders maintains a slight lead with 26% of the vote in New Hampshire. Buttigieg is close behind with 24.3%.
Watch the moment:
New Hampshire race still too close to call with Sanders and Buttigieg in dead heat
With 82% of precincts reporting, Sen. Bernie Sanders maintains his lead with 26% of the vote in New Hampshire with former Mayor Peter Buttigieg close behind with 24.3%.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar remains in third place with 19.9%.
Watch John King's analysis: 'This is a 4,000-vote race'
Buttigieg campaign source: "This was Bernie’s backyard" and the gap is narrowing
As returns come in, the Pete Buttigieg campaign has their eyes on the suburbs, a source says.
So far, Buttigieg has been performing well there, but also performing well in general throughout the state.
This source says they are “feeling generally good.”
“This was Bernie’s backyard, spent more money than anyone, won with 60 in four years. And we’re right there," the source said.
The gap between Sanders and Buttigieg continues to narrow with 70% of precincts reporting in New Hampshire.
Sanders leads 26% of the vote, compared to Buttigieg's 24.2%.
Here's how many delegates Sanders, Buttigieg and Klobuchar have earned so far
Here's the latest New Hampshire delegate estimate from the CNN Decision Desk:
- Bernie Sanders: 8
- Pete Buttigieg: 7
- Amy Klobuchar: 6
There are 24 total delegates at stake in New Hampshire, meaning there are three left.
Watch CNN's David Chalian explain the delegate count:
Here are the top 4 candidates with 70% of precincts reporting
The gap between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former mayor Pete Buttigieg continues to narrow with 70% of precincts reporting in New Hampshire.
Sanders leads 26% of the vote, compared to Buttigieg's 24.2%.
In third is Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 20.1% followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 9.3%.
There are more moderate voters in New Hampshire now than in 2016, exit polls show
According to exit polls, Sen. Bernie Sanders leads among New Hampshire voters who consider themselves "very liberal" in ideology, with around half of the group voting for him. Elizabeth Warren follows with fewer than 1 in 5 of this group, and Pete Buttigieg at 1 in 7.
But the balance of the electorate has shifted since 2016:
- In 2020, "very liberal" voters made up about 1 in 5 voters, down from 26% in 2016.
- Moderate voters were up to just over a third in 2020, from 27% in 2016.
The exit polls showed, Amy Klobuchar and Buttigieg lead among moderate Democrats.
Klobuchar drew around a third of white college-educated women, followed by over 1 in 5 for Buttigieg, and slightly less for Sanders. White women without degrees were split between Buttigieg and Sanders.
For white men, those without college degrees strongly supported Sanders (over a third), while around a quarter of those with degrees supported him, followed by Klobuchar and Buttigieg.