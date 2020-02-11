Biden will head to South Carolina tonight

Former Vice President Joe Biden will travel to Columbia, South Carolina, tonight for a campaign launch party in the state, according to a statement from the campaign.

Biden will address New Hampshire supporters via livestream, the statement said.

At a local stop before he ordered Dunkin' Donuts today, Joe Biden was asked by reporters why he is going to South Carolina tonight instead of staying in New Hampshire.

He said he plans to do mildly well tonight but wanted to focus on South Carolina.

"Look, we got a lot of good friends here in New Hampshire but this race isn’t over until you — got significant portions of the electorate who haven’t voted yet. And I’m going — going to head to South Carolina tonight and I’m going to go to Nevada as I’ve said from the beginning, we gotta look at them all. And I’m feeling good about that, we’ve got a lot of great friends here who have helped us a lot. We’re still mildly hopeful here in New Hampshire. And we’ll see what happens," Biden said.

Asked if South Carolina was going to be do or die for the campaign, Biden said, "No I don’t think so."

He continued:

"Look, remember, when everybody talks about how everybody won before. Clinton lost the first nine events, won one, won in Iowa went on to win the nomination. Look the rest of the nation is out there. There’s an awful lot of electoral votes to be had, and we’re gonna see. I think we’re going to do well in Nevada and in South Carolina, and we’ll go from there. We’ll see."

