Biden and Warren won't earn any delegates tonight

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren won’t make the 15% threshold to earn any national delegates from New Hampshire, according to the CNN Decision Desk.

A candidate must win at least 15% of the vote in statewide or in either congressional district to be eligible to earn a delegate to the Democratic national convention in Milwaukee this July to vote for the party’s nominee for president.

New Hampshire has 24 delegates up for grabs tonight. They will be awarded proportionally to candidates who make threshold.

It takes 1,991 delegates to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot of the convention.

