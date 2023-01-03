A look inside the House chamber in February. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP/File)

The 118th Congress will begin on Tuesday, bringing in a new era of Republican control of the House and a high-stakes leadership fight that will determine who controls the speaker’s gavel.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy has the support of a majority of Republicans to be the GOP leader but has so far not secured enough votes to become House speaker.

Republicans will only have a slim majority – 222 Republicans compared with 212 Democrats – which means McCarthy can’t afford many defections if he is to find the 218 votes needed to make him speaker of the House.

Here are key things to know about Tuesday's vote:

How the day will unfold: Congress can’t really function until it has a House speaker; the position is filled on the first day of a new Congress, Jan. 3, even before members-elect take the oath of office.

Members will meet in the morning to tie off loose ends and close the 117th Congress. Then, at noon Eastern time, the clerk of the House will gavel in the new Congress and will call a quorum. The first major order of business will be the speaker election. Democrats will place Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ name into nomination, and Republicans are set to place McCarthy’s name.

Then the clerk will call the roll and each member will state the name of the person whom they are voting for. If no one amasses a majority of votes cast, it goes to a second ballot. If another ballot is needed, it is not clear if Congress will recess the chamber or if members will continue voting.

Members can vote for anyone they want: There’s no rule that the speaker is a House member. Members can vote for anyone, and they can protest by skipping the vote or voting “present.” The vast majority will vote for their party’s leader.

Both parties met last year to determine their leadership, with Democrats selecting Jeffries and Republicans agreeing to nominate McCarthy, but by a margin that signaled a possible floor fight ahead. McCarthy faces a long-shot challenger: hard-right Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona. The challenge highlights the opposition McCarthy is up against and could draw votes away from him.

If neither wins a majority, a "floor fight" happens: Lawmakers will continue voting until someone wins the majority. They can take successive votes. They can adjourn to horse trade and deal among themselves. But the House does not kick off the new Congress until a speaker is elected. This is what people are talking about when they refer to a “floor fight.” It’s when House members require multiple ballots, or votes, to elect their speaker. In the 200-plus years since the first two-year Congress met in 1789, such floor fights have occurred just 14 times, according to the House historian.

It doesn't always require 218 votes: One important thing to remember is that McCarthy does not technically need 218 votes to become speaker. A majority of those present and voting is required to get the speakership, which is usually 218 lawmakers. But if enough people skip the vote or vote “present,” the number of votes required for a majority can drop.

