McCarthy says he plans to endure multiple ballots if necessary in pursuit of House speakership
From CNN's Manu Raju
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy was in negotiations with his detractors Monday as he struggles to lock down the votes to become speaker, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.
The source said "all sides" were talking Monday ahead of the convening of Congress Tuesday.
The source added that unlike 2015 when McCarthy dropped out of the speaker's race when it was clear he lacked the votes, he won't do that this time. Instead, he plans to take the fight to the floor and will let the vote continue onto multiple ballots if he has to, the source said, something that hasn't happened in 100 years.
How the process will work: Lawmakers will continue voting until someone wins the majority. They can take successive votes. It is also an option for the chamber to adjourn to horse trade and deal among themselves.
However, according to the source, lawmakers have no plans to recess the House Tuesday if McCarthy doesn't get 218 votes on the first ballot. Instead, they plan to keep voting until someone gets 218 votes.
McCarthy has no plans to step aside and let another candidate emerge if it goes to multiple ballots of voting, the source added. The source said a growing number of members have privately indicated they will only support McCarthy for speaker, giving him confidence that he will win the speakership.
15 min ago
Your guide to Tuesday's House speaker election — and what happens if McCarthy doesn't get a majority
Analysis from CNN's Zachary B. Wolf
The 118th Congress will begin on Tuesday, bringing in a new era of Republican control of the House and a high-stakes leadership fight that will determine who controls the speaker’s gavel.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy has the support of a majority of Republicans to be the GOP leader but has so far not secured enough votes to become House speaker.
Republicans willonly have a slimmajority – 222 Republicans compared with 212 Democrats – which means McCarthy can’t afford many defections if he is to find the218 votes neededto make him speaker of the House.
How the day will unfold: Congress can’t really function until it has a House speaker; the position is filled on the first day of a new Congress, Jan. 3, even before members-elect take the oath of office.
Members will meet in the morning to tie off loose ends and close the 117th Congress. Then, at noon Eastern time, the clerk of the House will gavel in the new Congress and will call a quorum. The first major order of business will be the speaker election. Democrats will place Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ name into nomination, and Republicans are set to place McCarthy’s name.
Then the clerk will call the roll and each member will state the name of the person whom they are voting for. If no one amasses a majority of votes cast, it goes to a second ballot. If another ballot is needed, it is not clear if Congress will recess the chamber or if members will continue voting.
Members can vote for anyone they want: There’s no rule that the speaker is a House member. Members can vote for anyone, and they can protest by skipping the vote or voting “present.” The vast majority will vote for their party’s leader.
Both parties met last year to determine their leadership, with Democrats selecting Jeffries and Republicans agreeing to nominate McCarthy, but by a margin that signaled a possible floor fight ahead. McCarthy faces a long-shot challenger: hard-right Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona. The challenge highlights the opposition McCarthy is up against and could draw votes away from him.
If neither wins a majority, a "floor fight" happens: Lawmakers will continue voting until someone wins the majority. They can take successive votes. They can adjourn to horse trade and deal among themselves. But the House does not kick off the new Congress until a speaker is elected. This is what people are talking about when they refer to a “floor fight.” It’s when House members require multiple ballots, or votes, to elect their speaker. In the 200-plus years since the first two-year Congress met in 1789, such floor fights have occurred just 14 times, according to the House historian.
It doesn't always require 218 votes: One important thing to remember is that McCarthy does not technically need 218 votes to become speaker. A majority of those present and voting is required to get thespeakership, which is usually 218 lawmakers. But if enough people skip the vote or vote “present,” the number of votes required for a majority can drop.
A version of this post appeared in CNN’s What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.
25 min ago
Here are the history-makers that will be sworn into the 118th Congress
From CNN's Jack Forrest, Sarah Fortinsky, Andrew Menezes and Gregory Krieg
The 118th Congress, being sworn in Tuesday, will eclipse several records set by the outgoing Congress.
It features a record-setting number of women, 149 – expanding female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Overall, women of color will also break a record for their representation this year, with 58 serving, and within the House alone, there will be a record number of both Latinas and Black women.
The new Congress also boasts the House’s first Gen-Z lawmaker and the longest-serving woman in congressional history.
Some newcomers, Republicans and Democrats alike, also achieved historic firsts in their own states, ushering a diverse group into a politically split Washington.
Here’s a look at the lawmakers, some new and some returning, who are making history in each chamber during this session of Congress.
US Senate
Alabama: Republican Katie Britt is the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama, winning an open seat vacated by her onetime boss, GOP Sen. Richard Shelby, who held the seat for nearly four decades.
Alabama’s two previous female senators both were appointed to fill vacancies.
California: Democrat Alex Padilla will be the first elected Latino senator from California, winning a special election for the remainder of Vice President Kamala Harris’ term as well as an election for a full six-year term. Padilla, the son of Mexican immigrant parents, was appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to the seat Harris vacated when she became vice president.
Oklahoma: Republican Markwayne Mullin will be the first Native American senator from Oklahoma in almost 100 years, winning the special election to succeed GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is resigning. Mullin, a member of the Cherokee Nation, represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in the last Congress. Democrat Robert Owen, also a member of the Cherokee Nation, represented Oklahoma in the Senate from 1907 to 1925.
US House of Representatives
AZ-06: Juan Ciscomani will be the first Latino Republican elected to Congress from Arizona. Ciscomani, who was born in Mexico and immigrated to the US with his family as a child, previously worked at the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and was a senior adviser to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.
CA-42: Democrat Robert Garcia will be the first out LGBTQ immigrant elected to Congress. Garcia, who immigrated from Lima, Peru, in the early 1980s at the age of 5, has been the mayor of Long Beach.
CO-08: Democrat Yadira Caraveo will be the first Latina elected to Congress from Colorado. Caraveo, a state representative and the daughter of Mexican immigrant parents, defeated Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer to win the seat located north of Denver.
Read more about more historic firsts in this year's Congress here.
37 min ago
What Republicans plan to do with their new House majority
From CNN's Clare Foran and Melanie Zanona
House Republicans have newfound power to set the agenda as they officially take over the majority Tuesday.
With subpoena power and control over influential committees, they plan to make investigations into the Biden administration a top priority. House Republicans will be limited in their ability to pass legislation through Congress with Democrats in control of the Senate and the White House, but they will be able to push messaging bills. There will also be some must-pass policy issues – like funding the government – that will test the ability of Republicans and Democrats to work together.
The House GOP’s targets include the southern border, Hunter Biden, the Afghanistan pullout, the origins of Covid-19, China, Big Tech, the DOJ and FBI, government spending, education policies and the IRS. McCarthy also promised to create a China Select Committee.
Legislative agenda: The president can exercise veto power over legislation, but House Republicans will be able to push messaging bills that highlight their agenda.
In an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with CNN ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, McCarthy outlined his plans for power, which include tackling inflation, crime and border security. McCarthy also left the door open to launching eventual impeachment proceedings, which some of his members have already called for.