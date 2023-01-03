Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

NFL star in critical condition

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Start of new Congress

Live Updates

The latest on the new Congress and House speaker vote

By Elise Hammond, Aditi Sangal, Maureen Chowdhury and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 2:41 p.m. ET, January 3, 2023
48 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
46 min ago

Former GOP lawmaker Charlie Dent: I don't see how McCarthy gets enough votes for the speakership 

Charile Dent, a former Republican congressman, said that he doesn't see a clear path for Rep. Kevin McCarthy to win the House speakership as he appears to suffer a defeat on the first speaker ballot.

"They can keep having these votes, but once you vote this way, it's very hard to change your vote. So, I don't see how he gets there," Dent old CNN's Jake Tapper, noting how McCarthy's efforts to court the right-wing members of his caucus did not work.

"What can he give these folks that he hasn't already tried to give them? I don't think there's anything he can give them. It will never be enough. It seems so personal. They don't — they just don't want him so I don't think there's anything he can do. No concession he can make. There's no more appeasement that he can do to win some of these folks over."

A GOP source who is not in the Freedom Caucus told CNN: “I just don't know how he gets there. They (Freedom Caucus) smell blood. He gave in to demand after demand, none of it was enough. In fact, he lost votes. These folks don’t want to get to yes.” 

CNN's Jamie Gangel contributed reporting to this post.

46 min ago

Sen. Mitch McConnell becomes longest-serving party leader in Senate history

From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett

(Senate TV)
(Senate TV)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell celebrated becoming the longest serving party leader — of either party — in Senate history on Tuesday.

He has now surpassed former Sen. Mike Mansfield, a Democrat from Montana, who was the record holder.  

“The greatest honor of my career is representing the Commonwealth of Kentucky in this chamber and fighting for my fellow Kentuckians,” McConnell said in remarks on the Senate floor, as he begins his 9th Congress. “But the second-greatest honor is the trust that my fellow Republican senators have placed in me to lead our diverse conference and help them achieve their goals.”

This comes as the 118th Congress across both chambers is being sworn in on Tuesday.

1 hr 2 min ago

Source says McCarthy remains defiant as he faces opposition: "Never backing down"

From CNN's Melanie Zanona 

Kevin McCarthy heads to the House floor before the speaker vote on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy heads to the House floor before the speaker vote on Tuesday. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy remains defiant in the face of opposition, with people close to him summing up his mentality as he vies for the House speakership as: “We’re going to war,” a senior GOP source tells CNN.

“Never backing down," the source added.

After McCarthy made concession after concession to the right flank, he is done negotiating— now his strategy is to grind down his opponents by staying in the race for as many ballots as it take, the source added. 

If McCarthy does not secure enough votes the first ballot, lawmakers will continue voting until someone wins the majority. They can take successive votes, but the House does not kick off the new Congress until a speaker is elected.

The feeling in McCarthy’s camp is that this fight with the Freedom Caucus — which forced him to drop out of speaker’s race in 2015 before it went to a vote — has been a long time coming, and now it’s time for everyone to put their cards on the table. 

1 hr 11 min ago

Analysis: Why the right has already won the House speakership election

From CNN's Ronald Brownstein

Kevin McCarthy had promised to restore committee assignments for Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, seen here.
Kevin McCarthy had promised to restore committee assignments for Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, seen here. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP/File)

No matter how they resolve Tuesday’s vote choosing the next speaker of the House, Republicans appear poised to double down on the hard-edged politics that most swing state voters rejected in last November’s midterm election.

Stubborn conservative resistance to House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has put the party at risk of precipitating the first speakership election that extends to more than a single ballot since 1923 – and only the second since the Civil War.

But even if McCarthy ultimately prevails after another round, the show of strength from the GOP’s conservative vanguard has ensured it enormous leverage in shaping the party’s legislative and investigative agenda. And that could reinforce the image of extremism that hurt Republicans in the midterm election, especially in the key swing states likely to decide the next presidential contest – Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona.

Whoever Republicans ultimately select as speaker “will be subject to the whims and the never-ending leveraging of a small group of members who want to wield power,” said former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent, a CNN political commentator. “You’re going to have this group on the far right that is going to continue to push the leadership to go further right on issues.”

Tuesday’s vote may create a kind of drama that was common in the House during the 19th century but has virtually disappeared since. Before the Civil War, when party allegiances were more fluid, the House failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot 13 times, according to the House historian’s office. The most arduous struggles occurred in roughly the decade before the Civil War, as the existing party system crumbled under the pressure of the escalating conflict between the North and South, and the newly formed Republican Party supplanted the Whigs as the major competitor to the Democrats, then the dominant party. One speakership election during that tumultuous decade required 133 ballots (and two months of balloting) to resolve; the final speaker selection before the Civil War began took 44 ballots.

Read the full analysis here.

1 hr 16 min ago

Schumer marks beginning of 118th Senate after senators are sworn in

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

The Senate has now been sworn in. This includes all senators who were elected and reelected during the midterm elections in November.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that “today marks the beginning of the 118th Congress. It’s the start of a new chapter.”

“This Senate Democratic majority enters the new year in a stronger position than anyone ever expected,” he added. “We have a lot of challenges ahead but this majority is ready to meet them.”

Schumer celebrated that he’s now the longest serving senator from New York. He also congratulated GOP Leader Mitch McConnell on “now becoming the longest serving party leader in the history of this chamber.” 

Democrats secured a slim 51-49 majority over Republicans in the chamber in the midterms.

52 min ago

Vice President Harris becomes first woman to preside over opening day as she swears in new senators

From CNN's Jasmine Wright

(Senate TV)
(Senate TV)

Vice President Kamala Harris became the first woman to preside over the opening day of the US Senate when she swore in 35 either newly elected or reelected senators on Tuesday.

As president of the Senate, Harris administered the oath of office to four senators at a time. She greeted most who approached the desk with a handshake before prompting the lawmakers to raise their right hand —including Democrat John Fetterman who flipped his Pennsylvania seat in November.

Harris’ mic was audible several times during small talk with the clerk and lawmakers in between the oaths. At one point, she told Sens. Eric Schmitt, Chuck Schumer, Tim Scott and John Thune, “You all belong, that’s the beauty of our democracy.”

In another exchange, she jokingly told senators to “take this seriously,” after she incorrectly prompted the group to repeat after her.

1 hr 30 min ago

NOW: House holding roll call vote to elect new speaker

From CNN's Melanie Zanona and Kristin Wilson

The House of Representatives casts votes on House speaker on Tuesday.
The House of Representatives casts votes on House speaker on Tuesday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

The House is voting now on a new speaker. Democrats placed their party leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ name into nomination, and Republicans placed Kevin McCarthy’s name.

Republican Rep. Andy Biggs is also expected to garner several votes in the first round. 

How the vote works: Each member, when their name is called, will state the name of the person they are voting for. It can be one of the names in nomination, their own name, someone else’s name, or present, which is not a vote at all. 

The tellers will tally up the votes. The winner must have a majority of those voting for a person. Present votes subtract from that total, thus lowering the threshold for a majority of votes. 

If no one amasses a majority of votes cast, it goes to a second ballot, and on and on. If it goes to multiple ballots, other candidates may have their names put in for nomination. 

What could happen next: If McCarthy doesn’t get the votes on the first ballot, there is the option to make a motion to adjourn, but it would take 218 votes to do that and Democrats likely not inclined to help Republicans out in any way.

There is no playbook for what the chamber will do if the speaker isn’t elected on the first ballot. The 1923 vote was decided on the ninth ballot, where they kept voting until a speaker was decided. The 1869 speaker vote lasted through 60 ballots over two months.

This Congress may recess the chamber or they could continue voting. 

But no other House business can be done until this vote is finished, including swearing in of the rest of the members. Until the speaker’s vote is decided, the clerk of the House is in charge of the chamber.

59 min ago

Democratic Sen. Patty Murray sworn in as President Pro Tempore, becoming first woman to hold position 

From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett

(Senate TV)
(Senate TV)

Sen. Patty Murray was elected on Tuesday to be President Pro Tempore, which puts her third in line of presidential succession after the vice president and speaker of the House.

Murray, a Democrat from Washington, made history as the first woman to hold this position.  

The position is typically occupied by the senior most member of the majority party. California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has more seniority to Murray, passed on the job. 

Vice President Kamala Harris swore the Washington Democrat into the role on Tuesday.

1 hr 37 min ago

Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos sits alone as others socialize on House floor

From CNN's Lauren Fox and Kate Sullivan 

US Rep.-elect George Santos sits in the House chamber on Tuesday.
US Rep.-elect George Santos sits in the House chamber on Tuesday. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

While most members of Congress were socializing with one another on the first day of the new Congress, Rep.-elect George Santos sat alone looking at his phone on the House floor. 

This comes as the embattled New York Republican faces a federal probe into his finances and mounting scrutiny and condemnation over lies about his biography. 

Some Democrats have called on Santos to step aside after the Republican admitted to fabricating parts of his resume, including his work experience and education. A few Republicans have also rebuked Santos, and at least one of his fellow incoming House Republicans from New York called for him to face an ethics investigation.

Santos faces questions about other key parts of his biography – including a claim that has been contradicted that his grandparents survived the Holocaust — and over loans totaling more than $700,000 that he made to his 2022 campaign.

The federal probe into his finances, which CNN reported on last week, is being undertaken by the US attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York.