Former GOP lawmaker Charlie Dent: I don't see how McCarthy gets enough votes for the speakership 

Charile Dent, a former Republican congressman, said that he doesn't see a clear path for Rep. Kevin McCarthy to win the House speakership as he appears to suffer a defeat on the first speaker ballot.
"They can keep having these votes, but once you vote this way, it's very hard to change your vote. So, I don't see how he gets there," Dent old CNN's Jake Tapper, noting how McCarthy's efforts to court the right-wing members of his caucus did not work.
"What can he give these folks that he hasn't already tried to give them? I don't think there's anything he can give them. It will never be enough. It seems so personal. They don't — they just don't want him so I don't think there's anything he can do. No concession he can make. There's no more appeasement that he can do to win some of these folks over."
A GOP source who is not in the Freedom Caucus told CNN: “I just don't know how he gets there. They (Freedom Caucus) smell blood. He gave in to demand after demand, none of it was enough. In fact, he lost votes. These folks don’t want to get to yes.”
