Rep. Paul Gosar asked Ocasio-Cortez if Democrats were planning to help lower the threshold for McCarthy

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to Reps. Matt Gaetz, bottom, and Paul Gosar, right, on Tuesday. (Francis Chung/Politico/AP)

GOP Rep. Paul Gosar, who has voted against Kevin McCarthy three times, was seen at one point on the floor speaking Tuesday with Democratic Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez spokesperson Lauren Hitt told CNN that Gosar was asking Ocasio-Cortez if any Democrats were planning to leave the floor or vote present so McCarthy could have a lower threshold, something that hardliners against McCarthy do not want.

Ocasio-Cortez, according to Hitt, told Gosar that there was no plan to do that.

The image of seeing the two next to each other is striking: The House voted to censure Gosar and remove him from committees in November 2021 after Gosar photoshopped an anime video to social media showing him appearing to kill Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden.

The interaction shows how far the “Never Kevin” lawmakers against McCarthy are willing to go to stop him.