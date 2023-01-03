Vice President Harris becomes first woman to preside over opening day as she swears in new senators
From CNN's Jasmine Wright
Vice President Kamala Harris became the first woman to preside over the opening day of the US Senate when she swore in 35 either newly elected or reelected senators on Tuesday.
As president of the Senate, Harris administered the oath of office to four senators at a time. She greeted most who approached the desk with a handshake before prompting the lawmakers to raise their right hand —including Democrat John Fetterman who flipped his Pennsylvania seat in November.
Harris’ mic was audible several times during small talk with the clerk and lawmakers in between the oaths. At one point, she told Sens. Eric Schmitt, Chuck Schumer, Tim Scott and John Thune, “You all belong, that’s the beauty of our democracy.”
In another exchange, she jokingly told senators to “take this seriously,” after she incorrectly prompted the group to repeat after her.
1 hr 30 min ago
NOW: House holding roll call vote to elect new speaker
From CNN's Melanie Zanona and Kristin Wilson
The House is voting now on a new speaker. Democrats placed their party leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ name into nomination, and Republicans placed Kevin McCarthy’s name.
Republican Rep. Andy Biggs is also expected to garner several votes in the first round.
How the vote works: Each member, when their name is called, will state the name of the person they are voting for. It can be one of the names in nomination, their own name, someone else’s name, or present, which is not a vote at all.
The tellers will tally up the votes. The winner must have a majority of those voting for a person. Present votes subtract from that total, thus lowering the threshold for a majority of votes.
If no one amasses a majority of votes cast, it goes to a second ballot, and on and on. If it goes to multiple ballots, other candidates may have their names put in for nomination.
What could happen next: If McCarthy doesn’t get the votes on the first ballot, there is the option to make a motion to adjourn, but it would take 218 votes to do that and Democrats likely not inclined to help Republicans out in any way.
There is no playbook for what the chamber will do if the speaker isn’t elected on the first ballot. The 1923 vote was decided on the ninth ballot, where they kept voting until a speaker was decided. The 1869 speaker vote lasted through 60 ballots over two months.
This Congress may recess the chamber or they could continue voting.
But no other House business can be done until this vote is finished, including swearing in of the rest of the members. Until the speaker’s vote is decided, the clerk of the House is in charge of the chamber.
59 min ago
Democratic Sen. Patty Murray sworn in as President Pro Tempore, becoming first woman to hold position
From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett
Sen. Patty Murray was elected on Tuesday to be President Pro Tempore, which puts her third in line of presidential succession after the vice president and speaker of the House.
Murray, a Democrat from Washington, made history as the first woman to hold this position.
The position is typically occupied by the senior most member of the majority party. California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has more seniority to Murray, passed on the job.
Vice President Kamala Harris swore the Washington Democrat into the role on Tuesday.
1 hr 37 min ago
Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos sits alone as others socialize on House floor
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Kate Sullivan
While most members of Congress were socializing with one another on the first day of the new Congress, Rep.-elect George Santos sat alone looking at his phone on the House floor.
This comes as the embattled New York Republican faces a federal probe into his finances and mounting scrutiny and condemnation over lies about his biography.
Some Democrats have called on Santos to step aside after the Republican admitted to fabricating parts of his resume, including his work experience and education. A few Republicans have also rebuked Santos, and at least one of his fellow incoming House Republicans from New York called for him to face an ethics investigation.
Santos faces questions about other key parts of his biography – including a claim that has been contradicted that his grandparents survived the Holocaust — and over loans totaling more than $700,000 that he made to his 2022 campaign.
The federal probe into his finances, which CNN reported on last week, is being undertaken by the US attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York.
As a challenger to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Biggs is expected to receive several votes in the first round. This could take some votes away from McCarthy — who is working with a very slim margin to be elected.
Much of the opposition to McCarthy has come from a handful of conservative lawmakers, many who are members of the Freedom Caucus. They don’t trust McCarthy and have not yet been convinced that he will appropriately stand up to Democrats and President Joe Biden.
1 hr 50 min ago
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is sitting in the back of chamber
From CNN's Jessica Dean and Annie Grayer
As Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, saying “Democrats are united,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat near the back of the chamber in the crowd, allowing the next generation of leadership to shine.
As Democrats gave Jeffries a standing ovation, Pelosi motioned his direction, saying “stand up, stand up.”
1 hr 48 min ago
Democrats nominate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries for House leadership
Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries for House leadership to a thunderous round of applause, noting that he is a Latino nominating the first Black man to the position.
In his nomination remarks, Aguilar rebuked Republican nominee Rep. Kevin McCarthy's alignment with former President Donald Trump and his lack of clarity on right-wing extremism.
"We are unified behind a speaker who is an unapologetic advocate for protecting and expanding our freedom. He does not traffic in extremism. He does not grovel to or make excuses for a twice impeached so-called former president. Madam clerk, he does not bend a knee to anyone who would seek to undermine our democracy," Aguilar said.
1 hr 35 min ago
Majority of GOP lawmakers give standing ovation as Stefanik nominates McCarthy as speaker
From CNN's Annie Grayer and Jessica Dean
GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik rose to nominate House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for House speaker, as practice.
The majority of the Republican conference rose for a standing ovation for McCarthy. But, notably, a small group of GOP lawmakers who have voiced opposition to McCarthy are all sitting near each other and did not rise.
Republican Rep. Tim Burchett tried to get GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert to stand up during the standing ovation, but she stayed in her seat.
2 hr 5 min ago
House roll call is complete, with 434 members saying they are in the chamber
From CNN's Annie Grayer, Kristin Wilson and Clare Foran
A quorum call of the House of Representatives has completed and there are 434 members who stated they are here. That means House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy needs to get 218 votes to be able to become speaker — a majority of members voting.
One important caveat: The number of votes that McCarthy needs to clinch to become speaker could change depending on how many lawmakers vote present in the vote for speaker, which will begin soon. That’s because present votes don’t count towards the total and would instead lower the threshold needed to reach a majority.