McCarthy says he won't drop out of race for speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy said late Tuesday there is no scenario under which he will drop out of the race for House speaker.

“It's not going to happen,” McCarthy said.

The House GOP leader told reporters he believes he is “not that far away” from clinching the votes, saying he only needed "11 more votes to win,” implying that he thinks he can get a number of members to vote present.

McCarthy said he spoke to former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night and that the former president “reiterated support.”

“He thinks it is better that all the Republicans get together and solve this,” McCarthy said of Trump. “It doesn't look good for Republicans, but we want to be able to solve it when we're stronger in the long run. What we went through today, in the end, becomes a positive that we're actually focused, united, much more.”

As to why the House adjourned after three rounds of voting for speaker, McCarthy said, “I didn’t think we were going to get any more productive by continuing on the day."