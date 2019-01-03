A historic day in Congress: Live updates

A historic day in Congress: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
The country's first Muslim congresswomen arrive in Washington
Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, have arrived in Washington DC ahead of their swearing-ins today.
Omar, a progressive from Minnesota, is also the first Somali-American in Congress. She posted a photo of herself with her father arriving at a Washington, DC airport last night.
Her dad, Nur Mohamed, wrote the caption for the photo:
Twenty three years ago, my family and I arrived at an airport in Washington DC. We were newly arrived refugees in this country, from a refugee camp in Kenya. I had heard about the promise of America, prosperity for all and hope for a better tomorrow.
I could never have dreamed that twenty three years later I would return to the same airport with my daughter Ilhan by my side, the day before she is to be sworn in as the first Somali-American elected to the United States Congress.
Here's the full post:
Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, also posted a photo last night as she arrived in the US capital. Her picture is a selfie with her children:
The 116th Congress will make history in a lot of ways
From CNN's Adam Levy and Ethan Cohen
The 116th Congress will make history with the number of women, African American, and Hispanic/Latino members.
Here's is a breakdown of some notable members who will be sworn into office:
HOUSE
SENATE
New Congress convenes as shutdown continues
The 116th Congress will be sworn-in this afternoon, with Democrats taking control of the House and Republicans keeping the Senate.
The inauguration comes as lawmakers continue to negotiate over funding to reopen the government.
What to watch: The House is expected to hold a series of votes to open the government just hours after Democrats take control, a Democratic aide confirmed to CNN, but President Trump is unlikely to sign anything they approve at this stage.
However: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, speaking from the floor Wednesday, said he's not interested in the Democrats "show votes."
“One partisan vote in the House tomorrow is not going to solve anything. I made it clear to the speaker we’re not interested in show votes in the Senate," he said.