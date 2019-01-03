A historic day in Congress: Live updates

Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, have arrived in Washington DC ahead of their swearing-ins today.

Omar, a progressive from Minnesota, is also the first Somali-American in Congress. She posted a photo of herself with her father arriving at a Washington, DC airport last night.

Her dad, Nur Mohamed, wrote the caption for the photo:

Twenty three years ago, my family and I arrived at an airport in Washington DC. We were newly arrived refugees in this country, from a refugee camp in Kenya. I had heard about the promise of America, prosperity for all and hope for a better tomorrow.

I could never have dreamed that twenty three years later I would return to the same airport with my daughter Ilhan by my side, the day before she is to be sworn in as the first Somali-American elected to the United States Congress.

Here's the full post:

Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, also posted a photo last night as she arrived in the US capital. Her picture is a selfie with her children: