A historic day in Congress: Live updates

The 116th Congress will make history in a lot of ways
The 116th Congress will make history with the number of women, African American, and Hispanic/Latino members.
Here's is a breakdown of some notable members who will be sworn into office:
HOUSE
SENATE
New Congress convenes as shutdown continues
The 116th Congress will be sworn-in this afternoon, with Democrats taking control of the House and Republicans keeping the Senate.
The inauguration comes as lawmakers continue to negotiate over funding to reopen the government.
What to watch: The House is expected to hold a series of votes to open the government just hours after Democrats take control, a Democratic aide confirmed to CNN, but President Trump is unlikely to sign anything they approve at this stage.
However: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, speaking from the floor Wednesday, said he's not interested in the Democrats "show votes."
“One partisan vote in the House tomorrow is not going to solve anything. I made it clear to the speaker we’re not interested in show votes in the Senate," he said.