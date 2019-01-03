A historic day in CongressBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
12 Democrats didn't vote for Pelosi. Here's how they voted.
Nancy Pelosi was just elected speaker of the House, garnering 220 votes from her colleagues.
Twelve Democrats, however, didn't vote for her.
Here's who they voted for instead:
- Jason Crow of Colorado and Max Rose of New York voted for Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois
- Jared Golden of Maine, Joe Cunningham of South Carolina, Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey voted for Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois
- Anthony Brindisi of New York voted for former Vice President Joe Biden
- Ben McAdams of Utah voted for Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida
- Ron Kind of Wisconsin voted for Rep. John Lewis of Georgia
- Conor Lamb voted for Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts
- Kathleen Rice of New York voted for Stacey Abrams, who ran unsuccessfully for governor of Georgia.
- Kurt Schrader of Oregon voted for Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio
JUST IN: Nancy Pelosi elected House Speaker
Rep. Nancy Pelosi has officially been elected the speaker of the House.
She defeated GOP nominee Kevin McCarthy, winning 220 votes.
Pelosi previously held the title when she served as the first and so far only female House speaker from 2007 to 2011. After that, she served as the House's minority leader.
McConnell asks new Democratic House if it will choose "policymaking or presidential harassment"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell welcomed the 116th Congress on Thursday, which is also the 13th day of the partial government shutdown.
"I’m glad to be welcoming back my friends and returning colleagues to what I hope will be a productive session," he said.
McConnell also spoke about the House, which switched from Republican to Democratic control today.
"We know that the Senate with a Republican majority is fertile soil for big, bipartisan accomplishments. The question is, will the newly Democratic House join in this good momentum or bring it to a standstill?" he said.
He continued: "It's a clear choice and will be clear to the American people watching all this at home. Good governance or political performance art? The public interest or political spite? Policymaking or presidential harassment?"
These are the Democrats who could vote against Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi — who has previously served as both House minority leader and speaker of the House — was just nominated for the speakership.
As elections get underway, we're expecting some Democrats to vote against her.
There are 431 members on the floor today, so Pelosi needs 216 votes — a majority of those present.
Among the incumbent Democrats we expect to see vote against Pelosi today:
- Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York (voted for Rep. Tim Ryan in 2017)
- Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon (a vocal critic of Pelosi)
- Rep. Ron Kind of Wisconsin (voted for Rep. Jim Cooper in 2017)
- Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee (voted for Rep. Tim Ryan in 2017)
- Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania (previously won a special election in suburban Pittsburgh, in part, by running against Pelosi.)
It's unclear how a number of freshmen will vote. These are Democrats to keep an eye on:
- Jared Golden
- Jeff Van Drew
- Mikie Sherrill
- Max Rose
- Anthony Brindisi
- Joe Cunningham
- Ben McAdams
- Abigail Spanberger
- Jason Crow
- Haley Stevens
- Elissa Slotkin
Why singer Tony Bennett is at the Capitol today
Legendary singer Tony Bennett is among several guests at the Capitol today to support Nancy Pelosi, who is poised to become the next speaker of the House.
Bennett performed at a ceremony Wednesday night for Pelosi, CNN's Phil Mattingly reported.
Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead and Project Runway's Tim Gunn were also in the House gallery to watch Pelosi's swearing in.
If elected, Pelosi will the first person to reascend to the speakership in more than 60 years, Mattingly said.
Mitt Romney sworn in as US senator days after scathing op-ed
Mitt Romney, the former Massachusetts governor who was the GOP presidential candidate in 2012, was just sworn in as the junior US senator from Utah.
Romney has made a lot of headlines this week. On Tuesday, The Washington Post published an op-ed written by Romney, where he said the Trump presidency "made a deep descent in December" — referencing the several high-profile departures from the administration, including Defense Secretary Mattis and White House chief of staff John Kelly.
The next day, Romney told CNN that while he would not run against President Trump in the 2020 presidential race, he was not yet sure who he would endorse.
New House Oversight chair's first priority: The citizenship question on the census
House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings told CNN that his first priority to investigate as chairman will be over the citizenship question in the census.
He said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will be called to the committee.
“He has to answer for something that he said that I don’t think was accurate,” Cummings said, referring to Ross’ previous testimony before Congress about administration discussions about the citizenship question. “We are going to be in search for the truth.”
He added that it’s “premature” to be talking impeachment, saying he wants to give Mueller space to do his work.