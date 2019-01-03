12 Democrats didn't vote for Pelosi. Here's how they voted.

Rep. Hakeen Jeffries, the Democratic Caucus chair, officially nominated Rep. Nancy Pelosi to be the next speaker of the House.

Pelosi previously held the title when she served as the first and so far only female House speaker from 2007 to 2011.

"Nancy Pelosi is just getting started. In the 116th Congress, she will continue to fight hard for the people," Jeffries said.

So what happens now? Members will be called individually, in alphabetical order, to say the name of the person they are voting for.

The current number of members on the floor today is 431, and the magic number needed to win the speakership is 216 — a majority of those present.

We expect to see the vast majority of Democrats vote for Pelosi, with about 15 or so Democrats not voting for her. She can afford to lose 18 Democrats and still get to 217.

Watch below: