Nancy Pelosi quoted Ronald Reagan in her first speech to the new Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi evoked the memory of Ronald Reagan as she vowed to protect Dreamers — undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

"And when we're talking about the Dreamers, let us remember what President Reagan said in his last speech as president of the United States," she said.

Pelosi then urged lawmakers to read the "beautiful speech" before quoting it.

"He said, 'If we ever close the door to new Americans, our leadership role in the world will soon be lost' — Ronald Reagan," she said.

She continued: "Our common cause is to find and forge a way forward for our country. Let us stand for the people to promote liberty and justice for all as we pledge every day. And always, always keep our nation safe from threats old and new, from terrorism and cyber warfare overseas and here at home to protect and defend."

