A historic day in CongressBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
Why singer Tony Bennett is at the Capitol today
Legendary singer Tony Bennett is among several guests at the Capitol today to support Nancy Pelosi, who is poised to become the next speaker of the House.
Bennett performed at a ceremony Wednesday night for Pelosi, CNN's Phil Mattingly reported.
Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead and Project Runway's Tim Gunn were also in the House gallery to watch Pelosi's swearing in.
If elected, Pelosi will the first person to reascend to the speakership in more than 60 years, Mattingly said.
The House will vote on its new speaker soon. Here's what you need to know.
From CNN's Ashley Killough, Annie Grayer and Manu Raju
Any moment now we expect to start seeing the roll call for the speaker vote. We expect Nancy Pelosi to secure the speakership — even though some Democrats won’t vote for her.
Here's how it will work: Unlike most roll call votes, members will be called individually, in alphabetical order, to say the name of the person they are voting for, rather than vote with voting cards.
The numbers: As of now, we're told there are two vacancies today. (One vacancy is due to the North Carolina race, and one is because Walter Jones is not here today.)
That means the current number of members on the floor today is 431, and the magic number needed to win the speakership is 216 — a majority of those present.
We expect to see the vast majority of Democrats vote for Pelosi, with about 15 or so Democrats not voting for her. She can afford to lose 18 Democrats and still get to 217.
However: Some of those members could very well vote “present,” which would actually help Pelosi because it would lower that majority number down from 217 even further. We won’t really know who will vote present until it happens.
Members who don’t vote for Pelosi or don’t vote present must say another person’s name.
Among the incumbent Democrats we expect to see vote against Pelosi today are...
- Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York
- Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon
- Rep. Ron Kind of Wisconsin
- Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee
- Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania
Note: This post was updated as only 431 members showed up on the floor, so the new majority number is 216, rather than 217.
Mitt Romney sworn in as US senator days after scathing op-ed
Mitt Romney, the former Massachusetts governor who was the GOP presidential candidate in 2012, was just sworn in as the junior US senator from Utah.
Romney has made a lot of headlines this week. On Tuesday, The Washington Post published an op-ed written by Romney, where he said the Trump presidency "made a deep descent in December" — referencing the several high-profile departures from the administration, including Defense Secretary Mattis and White House chief of staff John Kelly.
The next day, Romney told CNN that while he would not run against President Trump in the 2020 presidential race, he was not yet sure who he would endorse.
Watch the moment:
New House Oversight chair's first priority: The citizenship question on the census
From CNN's Manu Raju
House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings told CNN that his first priority to investigate as chairman will be over the citizenship question in the census.
He said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will be called to the committee.
“He has to answer for something that he said that I don’t think was accurate,” Cummings said, referring to Ross’ previous testimony before Congress about administration discussions about the citizenship question. “We are going to be in search for the truth.”
He added that it’s “premature” to be talking impeachment, saying he wants to give Mueller space to do his work.
Mike Pence is swearing in senators
Vice President Mike Pence, who also serves as the President of the Senate, is swearing in senators on the floor now.
The senators are being sworn in groups of four.
Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, was in the first group. She's the first female senator from Tennessee.
Watch the first group below:
The historic 116th Congress has convened and Democrats control the House
It's noon in Washington, DC, which means that the 116th Congress has officially convened. In this new Congress, Democrats have taken control of the House, while Republicans continue to hold their majority in the Senate.
The new senators and representatives will be sworn in later today.
Here are the historic firsts this Congress will make...
- Kansas and New Mexico sent the first Native American women to Congress.
- Democrats Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota are the first Muslim women elected to serve in Congress.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who at 29 years old will become the youngest woman ever in Congress.
- Republican Marsha Blackburn will be the first female senator from Tennessee.
- Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith made history in the midterms by becoming the first woman elected to Congress from Mississippi.
- Democrat Kyrsten Sinema became the first female senator elected to represent Arizona. Sinema will also make history as the first openly bisexual senator.
- Democrats Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia will be the first Latinas to represent Texas in Congress.
- Incoming Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley will be the first black congresswoman to represent Massachusetts.
- Democrat Jahana Hayes will be the first black congresswoman from Connecticut.
Watch the moment:
Nadler warns he may subpoena Whitaker: “We will if we have to"
From CNN's Manu Raju
Rep. Jerry Nadler, new chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told CNN’s Manu Raju that acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker and the Justice Department have not yet agreed to a date to come before the committee. Nadler has wanted Whitaker to be the first witness.
When asked if the committee will subpoena Whitaker, Nadler said: “We will if we have to.”
Nadler also was non-committal about moving on articles of impeachment; when asked about a new measure being introduced today by Rep. Brad Sherman Nadler responded, “to each his own.”
New Mexico's first Native American congresswoman: "Hard for me to grasp" historic nature of election
From CNN's Sunlen Serfaty and Liz Stark
Democrat Deb Haaland, one of the first Native American women elected to Congress, expressed excitement this morning for her new role.
“I’m so excited. I’m super excited,” she said, surrounded by family members in her new congressional office. “Really happy that my mom and my family were able to make the trip.”
When asked about her being a historic first, Haaland replied: “It’s hard for me to grasp that yet. I’m super proud to be representing New Mexico.”
Donald Trump's presidency will totally change today
Analysis by CNN's Chris Cillizza
By noon (or so) Thursday, Nancy Pelosi will become the new speaker of the House of Representatives — formalizing the Democratic majority her side won in last November's election. And that will change everything.
President Trump has sought to look on the bright side of divided control of government to date — insisting that maybe he will be able to make deals with the new Democratic majority in the House. "It really could be a beautiful bipartisan situation," he said at a press conference the day after the 2018 election.
But the early returns are not promising. The federal government has been shut down for the past 13 days — and there's little reason to believe that will change at any point soon. Trump has dug in on his demand for $5 billion to fund construction of his border wall. Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, are equally dead-set on providing zero dollars for Trump's wall.
And this is only the beginning: Starting today, Democrats in the House will make Trump's life a living hell.
Efforts are already underway to bring a number of his Cabinet officials before Congress, to extricate his tax returns from his grip and to more deeply probe his business dealings both before and during his presidency.