Why singer Tony Bennett is at the Capitol today

Any moment now we expect to start seeing the roll call for the speaker vote. We expect Nancy Pelosi to secure the speakership — even though some Democrats won’t vote for her.

Here's how it will work: Unlike most roll call votes, members will be called individually, in alphabetical order, to say the name of the person they are voting for, rather than vote with voting cards.

The numbers: As of now, we're told there are two vacancies today. (One vacancy is due to the North Carolina race, and one is because Walter Jones is not here today.)

That means the current number of members on the floor today is 431, and the magic number needed to win the speakership is 216 — a majority of those present.

We expect to see the vast majority of Democrats vote for Pelosi, with about 15 or so Democrats not voting for her. She can afford to lose 18 Democrats and still get to 217.

However: Some of those members could very well vote “present,” which would actually help Pelosi because it would lower that majority number down from 217 even further. We won’t really know who will vote present until it happens.

Members who don’t vote for Pelosi or don’t vote present must say another person’s name.

Among the incumbent Democrats we expect to see vote against Pelosi today are...

Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York

Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon

Rep. Ron Kind of Wisconsin

Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee

Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania

Note: This post was updated as only 431 members showed up on the floor, so the new majority number is 216, rather than 217.