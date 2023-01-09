Audio
Russia's war in Ukraine

Brazil unrest

New Congress to reconvene

New Congress will reconvene to vote on House rules

By Mike Hayes, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 8:56 a.m. ET, January 9, 2023
1 min ago

How Kevin McCarthy finally won the House speakership on the 15th ballot

From CNN's Melanie Zanona, Manu Raju, Annie Grayer, Lauren Fox and Jeremy Herb

Rep. Matt Gaetz, left, talks to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, right, in the House chamber on Friday.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, left, talks to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, right, in the House chamber on Friday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz strode into House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office on last Monday with a list of demands. Among them: The position of chair of a key House Armed Services subcommittee.

McCarthy rejected the offer. That decision set in motion a chain of events that left Gaetz and McCarthy locked in open confrontation on the House floor late Friday night. Gaetz, McCarthy’s staunchest opponent, dramatically denied McCarthy the final vote he needed to become speaker – then Gaetz and the last holdouts abruptly changed course allowing McCarthy to win the speaker’s gavel on his 15th attempt.

Before the final vote, pandemonium erupted on the House floor after Gaetz waited until the very end of the 14th ballot to vote “present” when McCarthy needed one more “yes” vote.

Stunned after believing he had the votes, McCarthy faced his most embarrassing defeat yet. McCarthy’s allies encircled Gaetz to try to find a way forward. McCarthy soon made a bee-line for discussion and started engaging Gaetz, too.

The House clerk announced for the 14th time that no one had the votes to be speaker. Republicans moved to adjourn the chamber until Monday. As the vote timer counted down, 218 Republicans had voted yes, a majority that would have sent McCarthy home for the weekend and left the House in paralysis at the hands of Gaetz and his allies.

But with less than a minute left to go in the vote, Gaetz moved toward the front of the chamber, grabbing a red index card to change his vote on adjournment. Gaetz walked toward McCarthy, and the two briefly exchanged words. McCarthy then raised his hand and yelled out, “One more!” as he triumphantly walked toward the front of the chamber to change his vote, too. It was the GOP leader’s final negotiation capping an emotional roller coaster over the course of four days as he was held hostage by a narrow faction of his conference. Dozens of Republicans followed McCarthy and Gaetz to defeat the adjournment measure, and McCarthy’s victory, at last, was at hand.

Read more about how McCarthy finally won the speaker's gavel here.

8 min ago

House Democratic leader Jeffries says party is willing to work with "reasonable" Republicans

From CNN's Sam Fossum

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks from the dais before handing the gavel to newly-elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on January 7.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks from the dais before handing the gavel to newly-elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on January 7. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

House Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said Sunday that Democrats are willing to work with "reasonable" Republicans in Congress and again criticized what he called the "dysfunction" of the GOP during this past week's chaotic speakership vote.

"Our general concern is that the dysfunction that was historic that we saw this week is not at an end, it's just the beginning," the New York Democrat said on NBC's "Meet The Press," pointing to the "extreme MAGA Republican agenda" that he said has been "negotiated into the House rules and the functioning of the Congress."

Jeffries said that he was "very, very troubled" by how Congress began this year but that Democrats would "extend the hand of partnership to the other side of the aisle."

"We'll see how that all unfolds," said Jeffries, the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress.

Asked about his relationship with new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Jeffries said that he has had "positive, forward-looking conversations" with the California Republican over the past couple of weeks and that he is "hopeful" they can build on those conversations for the benefit of all Americans.

"That is what I believe the American people would like to see," Jeffries said.

3 min ago

The House has a speaker. Here's what comes next

From CNN's Clare Foran, Melanie Zanona and Sonnet Swire

Rep. Kevin McCarthy celebrates with the gavel after being elected Speaker of the House on January 7.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy celebrates with the gavel after being elected Speaker of the House on January 7. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Now that a House speaker has been selected following a days-long stalemate and members have finally been sworn in, the chamber can look toward picking back up business and organizing GOP-led committees.

Every new Congress must pass a new set of House rules, and doing so will be the top of the 118th Congress’ to-do list when the House reconvenes Monday.

With House Republicans’ majority, comes a newfound power to set the agenda — investigative and legislative.

Legislative agenda: House Republicans will be limited in their ability to pass bills through Congress with Democrats in control of the Senate and the White House — where the president can exercise veto power over legislation. Still, House Republicans will be able to push messaging bills that highlight their agenda.

In an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with CNN ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy outlined his plans for power.

Those plans include:

  • Tackling inflation
  • Rising crime and border security
  • He also left the door open to launching eventual impeachment proceedings, which some of his members have already begun to call for

There will also be some must-pass policy issues — like funding the government — that will test the ability of Republicans and Democrats to work together.

Read more about what Republicans plan to do with their new House majority here.