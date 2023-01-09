"A slap in the face": Some GOP members frustrated after full list of McCarthy concessions is not released

McCarthy walks from his office to the House floor on Monday, January (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Tensions are running high in the House GOP conference as lawmakers still do not know the full extent of the promises Speaker Kevin McCarthy made to his opposition in a weeks-long negotiation that secured him the gavel, but did not become public in the House Rules package.

“Operating in a vacuum doesn’t feel good,” one member told CNN. “We’ve been loyal and it's a slap in the face.”

Another member said, “The devil is in the details we don’t know.”

How the talks unfolded: Negotiations among the 20 GOP holdouts last week happened behind closed doors and spread out among multiple rooms, leaving some to wonder if it was done so by design as many have said they have not seen the full extent of the promises made.

There's a document flying around about what's allegedly in the deal to further underscore how little they actually know about McCarthy's concessions.

When asked repeatedly by reporters about when he's going to release the full scope of the deal, McCarthy wouldn't share when he planned to do so.

The tensions are likely to spill into the GOP conference-wide meeting Tuesday morning, the first time all members will be meeting since McCarthy was elected speaker.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace told reporters Monday night during votes that she plans to stand up during the GOP conference Tuesday and demand information.

"What I am raising hell about is whatever potential backroom deals may have been done," Mace said.

She added, "Is it only the fringes that get priority on legislation or does everybody get priority on legislation? And so, as a member, I have more questions than I had answers like you all do."

What a key holdout of McCarthy is saying: “The tough thing about negotiations is you can’t always be in all negotiations," GOP Rep. Byron Donalds said.

He said the details are all starting to come out and added that when all of the concessions get unveiled “everybody will be okay.”

Defending the negotiations process, Donalds said, “What I can tell you is that when we negotiate, we went through just about everything to make sure that the members would have the ability, one, to have the most open process possible, two, to make sure that we accomplish things. So that was the point of the negotiations and we got that done.”