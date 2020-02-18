CNN's town halls come after the Nevada State Democratic Party tweeted that more than 18,500 state Democrats participated in first day of early voting this past weekend. This is a considerable turnout that Democrats celebrated even as some voters voiced concerns over long wait times.

What early voting has been like: Wait times of more than three hours and a lack of volunteers at at least one precinct had some voters worried about the state's caucuses on February 22. The precinct — Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas — had just six volunteers present as of 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Nevada's Democratic Party leadership is hoping a strong early turnout for its caucuses signals a successful showing this weekend.