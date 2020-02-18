CNN hosts town halls with Sanders, Buttigeig and Klobuchar
Early voting in Nevada started last weekend
CNN's town halls come after the Nevada State Democratic Party tweeted that more than 18,500 state Democrats participated in first day of early voting this past weekend. This is a considerable turnout that Democrats celebrated even as some voters voiced concerns over long wait times.
What early voting has been like: Wait times of more than three hours and a lack of volunteers at at least one precinct had some voters worried about the state's caucuses on February 22. The precinct — Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas — had just six volunteers present as of 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Nevada's Democratic Party leadership is hoping a strong early turnout for its caucuses signals a successful showing this weekend.
Here's how to watch the town halls
Want to watch tonight's town halls from 8-11 p.m. ET? Here's how:
These 5 candidates will take questions at the Nevada town halls
Tonight, the first set of Democratic presidential hopefuls will take the stage for town halls hosted by CNN. Candidates who qualified for the 10th Democratic National Committee debate were invited to these town halls in Nevada.
On two separate days — today and Thursday — voters will be able to ask the candidates questions leading up to the state's caucuses.
Here are the candidates speaking tonight:
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will take the stage at 8 p.m. ET.
- Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be on at 9 p.m. ET.
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will follow at 10 p.m. ET.
Here are the candidates speaking on Thursday:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden will take the town hall stage at 8 p.m. ET.
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will follow at 9 p.m. ET.
CNN extended an invitation to former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg as part of the network's commitment to hosting town halls with the Democratic presidential candidates.