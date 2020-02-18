CNN hosts town halls with Sanders, Buttigeig and Klobuchar
Here's how to watch the town halls
Want to watch tonight's town halls from 8-11 p.m. ET? Here's how:
The town halls will air on CNN, CNN en Espanol, CNN International, CNN Airport Network, and stream on CNN.com, CNN OTT apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung SmartTV, and Android TV, and CNN Mobile apps for iOS and Android, CNN's SiriusXM Channels, and the Westwood One Radio Network.
These 5 candidates will take questions at the Nevada town halls
Tonight, the first set of Democratic presidential hopefuls will take the stage for town halls hosted by CNN. Candidates who qualified for the 10th Democratic National Committee debate were invited to these town halls in Nevada.
On two separate days — today and Thursday — voters will be able to ask the candidates questions leading up to the state's caucuses.
Here are the candidates speaking tonight:
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will take the stage at 8 p.m. ET.
- Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be on at 9 p.m. ET.
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will follow at 10 p.m. ET.
Here are the candidates speaking on Thursday:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden will take the town hall stage at 8 p.m. ET.
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will follow at 9 p.m. ET.
CNN extended an invitation to former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg as part of the network's commitment to hosting town halls with the Democratic presidential candidates.