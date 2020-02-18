Tonight, the first set of Democratic presidential hopefuls will take the stage for town halls hosted by CNN. Candidates who qualified for the 10th Democratic National Committee debate were invited to these town halls in Nevada.

On two separate days — today and Thursday — voters will be able to ask the candidates questions leading up to the state's caucuses.

Here are the candidates speaking tonight:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will take the stage at 8 p.m. ET.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be on at 9 p.m. ET.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will follow at 10 p.m. ET.

Here are the candidates speaking on Thursday:

Former Vice President Joe Biden will take the town hall stage at 8 p.m. ET.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will follow at 9 p.m. ET.

CNN extended an invitation to former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg as part of the network's commitment to hosting town halls with the Democratic presidential candidates.