The Culinary Union, Nevada's largest labor union and political organizing force, will not endorse a candidate ahead of the Democratic caucuses there, the union's leaders announced last week.

"We respect every single political candidate right now. We know they are great people," said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, the union's secretary and treasurer.

She said the union will "really work hard" to defeat President Trump in 2020.

The Culinary Workers Union, or UNITE HERE Local 226, represents 60,000 hotel and restaurant workers in Las Vegas casinos, and also says it is the largest immigrant organization with a membership representing 178 countries and speaking over 40 different languages. The union boasts the state's largest massive grassroots organizing force, with 350 workers phone banking and canvassing in the 2018 midterms.

While it stayed out of the Democratic primary, the union made one priority clear in recent days: opposing the "Medicare for All" plan championed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. It's offered softer criticism of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who proposes a similar or same plan.

Argüello-Kline said last week that members "want to protect their health care."