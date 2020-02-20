In the most fiery and contentious Democratic primary debate yet, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren led a non-stop barrage against the former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg who was appearing on stage for the first time.

She kicked off the debate Wednesday in Nevada by calling him an "arrogant billionaire" who "calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians."

Then everyone else jumped in.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar accused Bloomberg of "hiding behind his TV ads." Former Vice President Joe Biden hammered him for opposing Obamacare. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders attacked Bloomberg's support for stop-and-frisk policing in his first answer of the night. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg called him "a billionaire who thinks that money ought to be the root of all power."

The pile-on against Bloomberg came three days before the Nevada caucuses, as candidates trailing Sanders and with nowhere near Bloomberg's money are desperate to prove they deserve to remain in the race as it narrows.

